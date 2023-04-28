Chelsea have placed Brentford goalkeeper David Raya onto their summer transfer shortlist, according to reports.

What's the latest on Raya to Chelsea?

The Spaniard first arrived at the Gtech Community Stadium back in July 2019, where he’s made 156 appearances to date, but he’s facing an extremely uncertain future with his contract set to expire at the end of next season.

Transfer expert Graeme Bailey has revealed that the 27-year-old wants to leave the Bees during the upcoming window having rejected multiple new offers to extend his stay, and should that be the case, he won’t be short of potential suitors in the Premier League.

Football Insider report that the Blues have already made contact with the shot-stopper’s representatives regarding a potential deal, and the conversations must have been positive as he is now being viewed as a serious target at Stamford Bridge.

According to Football.London, Chelsea have Raya as a candidate firmly “on the shortlist” for their new number one and both Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino would have been "watching" him closely on Wednesday.

Boehly is reportedly set to enter the market for a first-choice between the sticks despite Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy both still having another two years to run on their contracts, and whilst the SW6 outfit have been heavily linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, Brentford’s talisman could prove to be an ideal alternative.

Would Raya be a good signing for Chelsea?

Chelsea will have already been able to take a good look at Raya from the numerous occasions they have played Brentford, and having kept 52 clean sheets in 156 appearances for Thomas Frank’s side, he would be a great addition to the goalkeeping department.

The World Cup participant has recorded 136 saves from 176 shots on target against this season, giving him a save percentage of 76.7%, not to mention that he isn’t afraid to come out to clear the danger, ranking in the 96th percentile for crosses stopped.

Sky Sports presenter Dan Bardell has also claimed that the £25k-per-week star is “next level” with his feet and does indeed have a strong range of passing having completed 116 of 120 short passes and 395 of 403 medium passes since the start of the current term (FBRef).

The Blues are closing in on the appointment of Pochettino, who has reportedly verbally agreed to become their new manager, so Boehly will have to run summer targets by him, and Raya is definitely a player who would make a positive impact and lead from the back should the expected new boss green-light a deal.