Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion have a "great relationship" and are "talking about a deal behind the scenes" for Ecuadorian superstar Moises Caicedo, claims transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

It's hoped that the informal conversations between the two sides will increase the likelihood of an official bid being accepted at the first time of asking.

Chelsea transfer news - What's the latest on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?

There's no such thing as a quiet transfer window at Stamford Bridge, and that has once again been borne out this year, with the West London club engaging in something of a fire sale over the last few weeks.

The club have shipped off several players from the team that helped them win their second Champions League two years ago to the ludicrously wealthy Saudi Pro League while seeing academy graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount join AC Milan and Manchester United, respectively.

There have also been a few incomings in the guise of Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig and youngster Diego Moreira from Benfica B.

However, the biggest signing the Pensioners look set to make over the coming weeks is midfield maestro Caicedo, who has been hailed as the "crown jewel", with the Guardian reporting that the Seagulls want £100m.

What has journalist Ben Jacobs said about the situation surrounding Moises Caicedo and Chelsea?

Speaking to Football FanCast, he said: "The clubs have got a great relationship and rather than going back and forwards with formal offers, they're very much talking about a deal behind the scenes to try and see what is possible, verbally and slightly more informally.

"So, when, and I think it is fair to say when, Chelsea place a formal offer, again, for Moises Caicedo, there's a higher confidence that there'll be a framework there for success or just an offer actually being accepted.

Who are Chelsea's most expensive signings ever?

Chelsea are a club that has become synonymous with free-spending and extravagance since their takeover by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in 2003.

That hasn't changed under their new owners and Todd Boehly; if anything, they're spending more, breaking the record for the most amount spent in the January transfer window earlier this year, forking out an eye-watering £323m on eight players in just a month. So who are their three most expensive signings ever?

In third spot is new boy and Ukrainian international Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea this January in a deal work £88.5m after being heavily linked to Arsenal for much of the preceding month.

It's fair to say that things haven't gone entirely to plan for the tricky winger yet, as other than a brief cameo against Liverpool in February, he is yet to show fans why he cost as much as he did, with no goals and just two assists in his 15 Premier League appearances.

Coming in at number two is Belgian international Romelu Lukaku, who the Blues spent a hefty £97.7m on to prise from Inter Milan, something they undoubtedly regret doing now.

To say the former Everton man's time in West London has been a disaster would be an understatement, as, after a poor first season at the club, he was immediately loaned back to Inter, who now look set to re-sign him for a fraction of what they sold him for.

And Chlesea's most expensive signing in the club's history is another new boy, World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez who cost a whopping £106.8m from Benfica.

Unlike Mudryk, Fernandez has already shown some promise in midfield and, under Mauricio Pochettino, could flourish and end up being well worth the massive outlay the club paid to get him.