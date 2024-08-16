Chelsea have decided they want to sell another 2023 signing alongside Noni Madueke, following the club's capture of Pedro Neto in a £54 million deal from Wolves.

Chelsea ready to sell wingers before summer deadline day

Neto's arrival, coupled with Chelsea's ongoing talks to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, has cast doubt over the futures of some of Enzo Maresca's current wide men.

According to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the west Londoners are ready to part company with high-earning forward Raheem Sterling if Felix re-joins Chelsea from Atletico, while Neto's arrival has provided a fresh worry for Madueke over his game time at Stamford Bridge.

Madueke, signed from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, has gone on to make 46 appearances in all competitions - scoring nine goals and assisting three others over that period.

Last season, the 22-year-old racked up eight goals and three assists across 34 total cameos - starting each of Chelsea's final nine Premier League games under Mauricio Pochettino as the Blues clinched Europa Conference League qualification.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Despite performing impressively towards the back end of last campaign, reports this week have claimed that Chelsea could in fact sell Madueke for around £40 million, as Newcastle United hold talks with the player's representatives.

It is no coincidence that rumours of a possible Madueke departure have come right after Neto's signing, and if Felix joins Chelsea with his compatriot, there could seemingly be a domino effect of wingers departing to make room for the Portugual internationals.

While both Sterling and Madueke leaving appears a possibility before the transfer cut-off, there is another 2023 signing who may well be sacrificed.

Chelsea want to sell Angelo Gabriel with Madueke after Neto deal

As per BBC Sport reporter Nizaar Kinsella, Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel is no longer in Chelsea's long-term plans.

The 19-year-old, signed from Santos last July, spent 2023/2024 on loan at their sister club Strasbourg in France. He has since returned to a host of teammates ahead of him in Maresca's pecking order, and it now appears Chelsea want to sell Gabriel this summer rather than loan him back out again.

Turkish Süper Lig side Besiktas have registered an interest in taking the South American teenager on a permanent deal, but it is believed Todd Boehly and BlueCo prefer to find him a permanent new home, despite only bringing him in 13 months ago.

Gabriel impressed in flashes at Strasbourg last term, bagging four assists across 25 appearances in all competitions.