Chelsea made it back-to-back Premier League wins with their victory over Luton Town this afternoon, yet they perhaps made it harder than it needed to be.

Having led by three goals to nil with just 20 minutes remaining, the Blues took their eye off the ball during the final quarter of the game and let the Hatters score twice.

Mauricio Pochettino was relieved when the whistle went, and it was another three points for the Stamford Bridge side, who remain tenth in the table.

The Argentinian welcomed back Cole Palmer to the starting XI after he missed the midweek tie due to suspension and the youngster made a major difference, illustrating why he is fast becoming one of the signings of the season.

Cole Palmer’s statistics vs Luton Town

The former Manchester City starlet had netted six times and chipped in with three assists before the clash this afternoon, and he returned from his one-game ban showing everyone exactly what they had been missing.

The 21-year-old scored his first brace for the Blues along with grabbing another assist, yet this doesn’t tell the full tale of his performance.

Deployed behind Armando Broja, Palmer ran the show from attacking midfield as he made two key passes, took five shots during the tie, and succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts.

The young talent also won 50% of his duels and was successful with five of his six attempted long balls, and it was a display of ever-growing maturity.

Pochettino must build a team around the Englishman as there is no limit to his talent and if he remains fit, Chelsea could still secure a European spot this season.

While his display was excellent, it was Moises Caicedo who was the reliable operator behind Palmer in the heart of the midfield.

Moises Caicedo’s game in numbers vs Luton Town

The former Brighton and Hove Albion gem has taken a while to fully settle in at Chelsea, yet this commanding performance alongside Conor Gallagher is surely proof he will become a key member of the side over the next few years.

The Evening Standard gave him a match rating of 6/10, yet his display certainly went under the radar due to the brilliance of Palmer in a more advanced role.

The Ecuadorian finished the match with a wonderful 97% pass success rate and he also succeeded with 75% of his dribble attempts and made one key pass, showing that he can be a decent option when going forward too.

Caicedo was so effective on the ball that he lost possession just three times during the full game, and he won nine of his 13 ground duels and two of his four aerial duels, certainly proving he wasn’t a lightweight in the heart of the midfield.

The 22-year-old also contributed with five tackles and it was a solid display which should really get more credit, especially as it will now give him a base to build on heading into 2024.

It was another crucial win for Chelsea and if they can maintain this momentum, they will soon start to properly click into gear.