Chelsea are demanding £100 million from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid for a "world-class" player in their squad, with Carlo Ancelotti's struggling Spanish champions in the market for emergency signings.

High-profile Chelsea players attracting interest from elite sides

While the likes of Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei are more likely than not to be sold, once we reach 2025 and the January transfer window, there are a few more high-profile players are on the radars of elite suitors.

Chilwell is wanted by Juventus, alongside a host of other sides in Italy, the Premier League and Spain (Simon Phillips), after head coach Enzo Maresca deemed the left-back surplus to requirements.

The £200,000-per-week defender has played just 45 minutes all season, so the writing appears on the wall for his departure, while it is believed Chelsea are also prepared to sell Chukwuemeka, who isn't in Maresca's long-term plans either.

Reports abroad claim that Casadei is destined to leave Stamford Bridge as well, amid interest from the likes of AC Milan, so it appears the aforementioned trio stand out as most likely candidates to be let go after the turn of the year.

However, Europe's elite could also look to tempt away much more key players. Barcelona are believed to hold an interest in Romeo Lavia, for instance. The Belgian is deemed "vital" to Chelsea's long-term plans by those within the club, as reported by Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips, via his Substack.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

"Lavia and Chukwuemeka, with Barcelona showing an interest in both players," wrote Phillips.

As for Lavia, we checked in with other club sources and they have said there is ‘absolutely ZERO chance’ Chelsea would even entertain an enquiry for the 20-year-old right now and he is a huge part of the future of the club and someone who the club and Enzo Maresca see as vital for their plans and project going forward. Quite simply, they would tell Barcelona ‘not for sale at any price’ if an enquiry would come in. This will come as no surprise to anyone, thankfully."

Meanwhile, Phillips stated in that same report last month that Barca hold a tentative interest in midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea demand £100m from Real Madrid for Fernandez

The £107 million signing hasn't exactly enjoyed a perfect spell at Chelsea since arriving for seismic cash, recently escaping a ban from the FA for singing a derogatory chant after Argentina's Copa América win earlier in the year.

Off the field, he's split up with childhood sweetheart Valentina Cervantes to live on his own. On the field, he recently lost his starting eleven place to Lavia, with Maresa preferring his physicality alongside Moises Caicedo in midfield.

Now, reports in the Spanish media suggest that Real Madrid have made an approach to sign Fernandez from Chelsea, who could offer him a way out of Cobham and into illustrious new surroundings.

However, they've "communicated" to Ancelotti's side that the Argentine won't be leaving for less than £100 million. Real will have to pay big for Fernandez, which is understandable considering the money they paid, and the notion he can be "world-class" at his very best (Jamie Carragher).