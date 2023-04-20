Todd Boehly has resembled a child in a sweet shop when deciding upon his transfer business at Chelsea but has arguably now made the club sick after overindulging himself.

A recent report from The Athletic claimed that the dressing room was too small to accommodate the huge number of players in Chelsea's squad, with some forced to sit on the floor.

It begs the question of why Boehly opted to bring in certain names, with several players failing to make any real impression in their time at Stamford Bridge thus far.

One such example is Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria, as the Juventus loanee has struggled to show much in his limited appearances for the Blues thus far.

How has Zakaria performed at Chelsea?

Zakaria joined the Blues on loan from Juventus in the summer transfer window, a deal which went under the radar given the excessive spending by Boehly in his first transfer window at the club.

Since then, the former Borussia Monchengladbach man has gone on to make just seven appearances in the Premier League, averaging a shocking 6.37 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

The presence of players such as N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher suggested that Zakaria was always going to be a stop-gap signing, and the addition of Enzo Fernandez in the January window has only solidified his role as a backup at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old's woeful average rating remarkably sees him ranked as the 26th-best performer in Frank Lampard's squad, which suggests that the chances of his stay becoming permanent are slim, to say the least.

The defensive midfielder was handed his first minutes under Lampard in the 2-1 defeat at Brighton but failed to reward the faith shown in him to start, earning a 5.8 rating from WhoScored for his performance, which saw him labelled a "non-factor" by sports writer Gabe Henderson.

As a defensive midfielder with experience at the top level with Monchengladbach and Juventus, you would have expected a lot more from Zakaria, but he fails to rank in the top ten in Chelsea's squad for tackles, interceptions or passes per game.

Therefore, while the finger has been pointed at young, big-money signings such as Mykhailo Mudryk, the Ukrainian has arguably offered a lot more than Zakaria thus far, with no player contributing more assists in the Premier League this season.

There is, at least, a long-term future for the exciting winger at the club too, while his Swiss teammate will merely slip into the shadows once his temporary stay comes to an end, outlining him as an entirely anonymous character at Stamford Bridge.

Boehly must make better decisions next summer, and ensure that Zakaria heads back to Juventus if he wants the Blues to be challenging towards the top in the 2023/24 campaign.