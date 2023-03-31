Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Inter defender Denzel Dumfries this summer and the Dutchman could be a Reece James clone at Stamford Bridge.

Could Chelsea sign Denzel Dumfries?

Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this week that the Netherlands international had joined the Wasserman agency in an attempt to force through a summer transfer, with a move to the Premier League his preference.

Romano mentions the interest that was shown by Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months but suggests that the race is very much open for the 26-year-old this summer.

Inter have previously slapped a €60m (£53m) price tag on the versatile defender's head but given the investment we have seen at Stamford Bridge since the arrival of Todd Boehly, this would be a mere drop in the ocean for the Blues if they decided to reignite their interest in Dumfries this summer.

While Malo Gusto was signed from Lyon in the January transfer window as a long-term competitor for James at Stamford Bridge, their respective injury concerns this season suggest that Graham Potter could still be in the market for a more reliable option in his defence.

James has mustered just 12 Premier League appearances due to a number of injury problems, while Gusto was ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury back on loan in Ligue 1, with his last appearance coming in early February.

Therefore, it is easy to see why Boehly might target a player such as Dumfries, who has been a constant force in Inter's back line so far this campaign, notching one goal and three assists in 24 Serie A appearances.

The former PSV Eindhoven man, like James, has cultivated a reputation as an attacking wing-back, registering five goals and four assists in Italy's top-flight last season.

NBC Sports Editor Joe-Prince Wright perhaps put it best when describing the Dutchman's impressive athletic ability during Euro 2020.

He said: "Denzel Dumfries has been my favourite player at this tournament. Every time you look up he's seemingly surging forward on the right or left. Incredible."

James has shown regular attacking intent since breaking into the first team at Stamford Bridge, contributing five goals and nine assists in the Premier League in the 2021/22 campaign, and Dumfries could perhaps do a similarly-impressive job if he is trusted to play instead of the injury-prone Englishman.

FBref suggests that the Inter star scores in the top 1% for non-penalty expected goals and progressive passes received when compared with other full-backs across Europe's top leagues, which emphasises his attacking ability and knack of being in the right place at right time.

Therefore, if Boehly does feel the need to sign another right wing-back this summer, Dumfries could be the ideal candidate.