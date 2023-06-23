Chelsea have "shown interest" in bringing FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the Premier League, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Diogo Costa leaving FC Porto?

Since graduating from FC Porto’s academy back in 2019, Costa has been a regular feature between the sticks having clocked up 109 senior appearances to date, and his impressive form has also increased his profile on the international stage.

The Portugal international represented his nation at the 2022 World Cup, during which his displays caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino who, alongside Todd Boehly, is reportedly in the market for a new number one shot-stopper this window.

Back in February, 90min reported that the Blues had sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old live in action as they weigh up whether to make an official approach, and if the following update is to be believed, it sounds like they have made their feelings known.

Are Chelsea signing Costa?

Taking to Twitter, Galetti revealed that Chelsea are keen on signing Costa but are set to face competiton from two other suitors who are also looking to secure his services. He wrote:

"Diogo #Costa, #Chelsea recently shown interest in the #Porto goalkeeper. #ManUTD already approached him: at the moment his release clause (€75m) [£64m] is considered too high, but #MUFC remain on his tracks. Also #Bayern in the race for the GK: evolving situation."

Where would Costa fit in under Pochettino?

Chelsea will know that they are likely to lose Edouard Mendy this summer after reports emerged that he has agreed personal terms over a move to Saudi Arabia outfit Al Ahli so a replacement will be needed should he depart, and having been dubbed a “superman” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Costa could be the perfect successor.

The Gestifute client, who’s sponsored by Adidas, kept 16 clean sheets from 33 Liga Portugal outings last season and his outstanding displays saw him receive individual recognition by being awarded the 2022/23 Goalkeeper of the Season accolade.

The Rothrist native also made a total of 60 saves from 79 shots on target against giving him a success rate of 77.2%, which would make him a huge upgrade because that is higher than both of the current shot-stoppers who are at Stamford Bridge.

Finally, Costa will know what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured ten trophies across club and country since the start of his career so could bring a much-needed winning mentality to the SW6 outfit, who will be hoping to kick off a new era under Pochettino.