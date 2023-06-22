Chelsea could line up with a completely new central defence under Mauricio Pochettino.

Kalidou Koulibaly is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia, Trevoh Chalobah is repeatedly linked with Inter Milan, Thiago Silva will turn 39 in September and Benoit Badiashile has picked up a hamstring injury that could rule him out for an “extended period.”

This leaves the starting centre-back spots at Stamford Bridge up for grabs.

Levi Colwill, who has enjoyed a fabulous loan stint at Brighton has been tipped for a huge future in West London, and Axel Disasi has been linked to partner him.

What’s the latest on Axel Disasi to Chelsea?

According to RMC Sport in France, the AS Monaco man is being “courted” by several clubs in the Premier League, including Manchester United and Chelsea.

It is understood that his club value the Frenchman at around €40 (£34m), and the Red Devils are “in the lead” for his signature after Bayern Munich are accelerating their efforts to sign Kim Min-Jae from Napoli.

However, the Blues remain “tempted” by the Disasi option and are waiting in the wings to pounce upon the 25-year-old.

How would Axel Disasi fit in Chelsea?

The four-cap international played in every game for Monaco in Ligue 1 last season to establish himself as one of the league’s most consistent players.

During his impressive run, the £12k-per-week star ranks within the best 19% of defenders in Europe’s top five leagues throughout 2022/23 for aerials won per 90 and possession won per 90, according to Opta.

As well as this physicality, the titan is also tremendously competent on the ball and has an eye for building attacks from the back - this is shown as Disasi appears within the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90, progressive carries per 90, and progressive carries per 90 when compared to his positional peers in the continent.

Similarly, Colwill has also demonstrated himself to be an adept and comfortable possession magnet, who under Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, has flourished into a beautifully well-rounded player.

The Englishman wins 3.32 aerials per 90 and sits within the best 1% for passes attempted per 90 as his ability to confidently bring the ball forward and beat the opposition press has seen him skyrocket to national prominence.

Against Arsenal at the Emirates back in May, the former Huddersfield loanee recorded 12 accurate long balls and his manager heaped praise upon the 20-year-old who said: “I would like to work with him for another two, three, four years because it’s difficult to find another left centre-back with his qualities.

“He’s a good guy, he’s improving a lot. This year his improvement has been fantastic.”

Described as “complete” by scout Jacek Kulig, Disasi, with Colwill, could form a formidable pairing in the capital that could catapult Chelsea back to where they belong.