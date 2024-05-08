Chelsea chiefs have discussed the possibility of hiring a UEFA Coach of the Year winner to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea manager rumours

The Argentine has had plenty of disappointing moments during his first season at Stamford Bridge, including the EFL Cup final defeat to Liverpool at Wembley and, more recently, the 5-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League. However, that defeat at the Emirates is Chelsea’s only loss in their last 12 top-flight matches, showing how Pochettino could be turning the tide in London.

Despite this, there are still plenty of rumours regarding a change on the touchline, with former Blues bosses Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte mentioned as candidates to return to the club. Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is thought to be a leading candidate, should Chelsea part ways with Pochettino, who recently said when asked about his future once again:

"I think enough is enough. All the managers need time to translate their ideas and their philosophy. More when the team is like this squad is. We need to have time. It's not my decision.

"It's difficult to see every single week that I'm under scrutiny and I'm under judgement. But it's not my decision to be here or not to be here. If we want the history of Chelsea, I think it's a lot of work to do. We will see if we have time to be in this way.”

Another update has now emerged regarding a 4-2-3-1 style manager who is currently looking for a new job.

Chelsea in Stamford Bridge talks for Hansi Flick

According to Football Insider in the last 48 hours, Chelsea are still undecided when it comes to Pochettino’s long-term future at the club, and have therefore been discussing potential replacements.

Pochettino’s position will be reviewed at the end of the season, with top-level Chelsea chiefs holding internal talks about bringing in Hansi Flick, who is currently out of work, so could be a stress-free and swift appointment.

Flick left his position as manager of the German national team last September, and before that, was the boss of Bayern Munich. He won seven major honours at the Allianz Arena during his two-year stay, including the Champions League, and was named the UEFA Coach of the Year for 2019/20.

The 59-year-old averaged an impressive 2.53 points per game with Bayern in 86 matches and came in for praise from Thomas Muller in 2020, with the forward saying: "The coach's thumbprint is unmistakable. We all want the same thing, and are pulling in the same direction.

"The last time we were so well drilled was under Pep Guardiola. Every player was allowed to add their own touch to their position based on their preferences, strengths and weaknesses, but the role was always clear. There were no ifs, buts or maybes. Hansi gives us clear guidelines - not options, but specifics. That's why we were able to come back so well after he took charge."

A comparison to Pep Guardiola by Muller is high praise indeed, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Blues firm up their interest in Flick over the coming months.