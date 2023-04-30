Chelsea's dressing room is reportedly absolutely buzzing over the potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

What's happened to Chelsea this season?

The Blues' season has gone from bad to worse since the sacking of Graham Potter, avoiding defeat just twice in their last eight games and mustering only three victories in their last 17 fixtures. In fact, the Stamford Bridge outfit have had three different managers - including interim - in the time it's taken them to get from 38 to 39 points in the Premier League.

In brighter news however, it looks like Todd Boehly has found his long-term solution, with various reports suggesting the club are on the brink of appointing former Tottenham boss Pochettino. Indeed, according to Sky Sports, Boehly is "edging closer" to wrapping up a deal for the Argentine, who has been out of work since leaving PSG last summer.

What are the players saying about Pochettino?

According to Football Insider, sources in west London report the dressing room sees Pochettino as an "exciting appointment". The tactician is highly respected by the "big-name stars" at the club, and they believe he's a "top-class operator" with the ability to turn their fortunes around. The report also claims an annoucement confirming Pochettino's arrival could even come in the next few days.

This will of course come as a huge relief to Chelsea fans, who have watched their club essentially descend into an almost bizarre level of turmoil this season. The appointment of a young and attack-minded manager who clearly commands the respect of key figures in the squad is perhaps the only route back to normality and success.

Known for utilising an attack-minded 4-3-3 formation that relies heavily on high-pressing and aggressive play off the ball, Pochettino can reinstil the mean streak that for so long was a key part of the spine running through Chelsea's most decorated teams.