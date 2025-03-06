Chelsea claimed a vital 2-1 win in the first leg of the Europa Conference League clash against FC Copenhagen tonight, holding the advantage ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernández and Reece James both managed to get themselves on the scoresheet, with their goals allowing Enzo Maresca’s side to take one step into the next stage.

Gabriel Pereira’s header in the closing stages provided a nervy finish for the Blues, but they managed to hold firm despite not operating at their very best.