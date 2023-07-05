Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, with Il Messagero reporting that the striker is keen on a move to Stamford Bridge should a deal materialise between the clubs.

How many goals has Dusan Vlahovic scored for Juventus?

The 23-year-old has only been with Juventus for two seasons, but has already bagged plenty for the Serie A side. In 2022/23, the striker managed a total of ten goals and two assists in just 22 league starts for the Italian outfit, which was impressive considering the Turin side could manage only a seventh placed finish during a campaign filled with turmoil on the pitch and off it. Prior to that, he had seven in 12 during his first campaign with the club.

The Serbian then has not slowed down since his switch from Fiorentina. Bursting onto the scene with La Viola as an 18-year-old, he managed a haul of 27 goals before turning 20. He ended up leaving the side with a final total of 44 goals in 69 league starts over four seasons with his old club - a record that prompted Serie A title challengers Juventus to stump up the cash to bring him in.

He's continued to hit the back of the net on a regular basis despite the change in scenery, but he could be off this summer it seems, with the Old Lady in FFP hell.

Man United have already held talks with the player's agent over a potential transfer to the Premier League and Chelsea have also held an interest in a deal, with the Blues adding him to their transfer wanted list. Now, it appears that the London outfit have the upper hand in their pursuit of the striker - but no offer is on the table yet.

Are Chelsea signing Dusan Vlahovic?

According to a report from Il Messagero, Vlahovic is personally tempted to move to Stamford Bridge should a deal be agreed.

It appears he is not averse to leaving Juve and heading to England this summer, but it adds that a potential transfer may only happen based on other events at Chelsea. That's because the Blues still have Romelu Lukaku on their books, meaning there isn't a whole lot of room in their strikeforce right now. Should the Premier League outfit be able to offload the Belgian, who cost them £97.5m, then they will formalise their interest and "attack" a deal for the 6 foot 3 Serbian.

It's unclear how much the striker may cost the English outfit should they launch a bid, but Transfermarkt suggest his value is around the 70 million Euros (or £60m) mark. However, that would be nearly £10m less than what the Turin side originally paid for him (81.6 million Euros/£69.9m) so they would likely want more than that amount as part of any potential deal as they look to balance their books.

Vlahovic is viewed as a very solid option up front, with football journalist Josh Bunting calling him "clinical" and "aggressive". He even added that he is a "consistent goalscorer" and is a "killer in the box". These are all big compliments for the attacker, and it shows how excellent he has been in front of goal to draw such praise.