Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer transfer window and the Serbian could be Graham Potter's own version of Erling Haaland at Stamford Bridge.

Could Chelsea sign Dusan Vlahovic?

According to journalist Ben Jacobs earlier this month, both Manchester United and Chelsea are keen on the former Fiorentina forward and a departure from Juventus this summer is a very real possibility.

The Old Lady have endured a difficult season in Serie A and were docked 15 points earlier this year due to financial irregularities and false accounting, so a fire sale could be on the cards this summer as they look to balance the books.

Although Chelsea may not be able to offer Vlahovic European football, unless their Premier League form drastically improves following the international break, the temptation of being the main man in this youthful revolution at Stamford Bridge may be tough for the 23-year-old to turn down.

However, he won't come cheap for Todd Boehly, as it was reported earlier this year that the Serbia international would set any interested sides back an eye-watering €110m (£97m).

Despite Juventus' struggles on and off the pitch, which leave them seventh in Italy's top flight, Vlahovic has caught the eye with his performances this season, hitting 11 goals in all competitions for Max Allegri's side, including eight in 18 Serie A appearances.

Journalist Siavoush Fallahi was full of praise for the young striker last season on Twitter, writing:

"Vlahovic is a beast. Half chance, wrong foot, against two and scores. Offside but insane how little Allegri-ball is serving a world-class striker. He’s like an animal in a cage."

This description of the Juventus star is similar to the performances we have seen from Haaland in his first season as a Manchester City player, with the young Norwegian boasting an incredible 42 goals in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.

Is Vlahovic like Haaland?

According to FBref, Haaland is the tenth-most similar player to Vlahovic when compared to other strikers across Europe's top leagues.

This season has seen the two powerful number nines register similar numbers with regard to key passes (17 vs 19), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.37 vs 0.47) and shots per 90 (3.14 vs 3.62).

This emphasises that both frontmen are capable of creating chances as well as putting them away, which is something Potter has lacked in his squad so far this campaign, as Kai Havertz leads the way for Premier League goals with just seven to his name.

In fact, some even think the Juve frontman is superior to the aforementioned Norwegian, with Serbian FA president Nenad Bjekovic remarking: "Vlahovic is better and more complete than Haaland.

"The Norwegian has devastating power, but Dusan is not inferior: there is also very little difference in their height."

If Vlahovic can have even half the impact at Chelsea that Haaland has had at City, then he will surely prove to be a worthwhile addition in the summer transfer window.