Chelsea are set to hold a “new round of talks” to discuss the potential signing of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Is Dusan Vlahovic leaving Juventus?

The Serbia international still has another three years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Stadium, but having established himself as Massimiliano Allegri’s top-performing offensive player last season, not to mention that his club could be forced to cash in due to Financial Fair Play issues, Mauricio Pochettino has been alerted to his situation.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, writer and transfer reporter Dean Jones last month delivered a significant update on the Stamford Bridge outfit’s pursuit of the 23-year-old. He said:

“I know some people are ruling out of Vlahovic and they say that nothing is happening there. But Vlahovic has definitely been explored by Chelsea and conversations have definitely happened in terms of that. The fact that they are even contemplating that, tells you they're tempted to go and sign another striker by the end of this transfer window.”

After that, Romano confirmed that Blues chiefs would contemplate the idea of signing the attacker “internally”, and the conversations that they held behind the scenes must have been positive because it seems they are now weighing up a player-plus-cash switch that would see Romelu Lukaku return to the Serie A and Vlahovic come to the Premier League.

Are Chelsea signing Dusan Vlahovic?

Taking to Twitter X, Romano revealed that Chelsea are set to hold fresh discussions with Juventus regarding a possible move for Vlahovic, and his club are adamant to receive a fee as part of the deal. He wrote:

“Chelsea and Juventus have scheduled new round of talks to discuss Vlahovic and Lukaku swap deal. It will take place via intermediaries. Juve insist on €40m [£34m] fee to be included but crucial point is Chelsea decision on Vlahovic — it’s up to Pochettino.”

How many goals has Dusan Vlahovic scored?

In the Serie A last season, Vlahovic posted 12 goal contributions (ten goals and two assists) in 27 appearances so showed how prolific he can be, and if the forward was to sign on the dotted line in the final weeks of the window, it would be a massive coup for Pochettino.

The Belgrade native, who’s sponsored by Nike, also recorded a total of 65 shots over the course of the campaign which was more than any other of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, and this impressive form saw him receive three man-of-the-match awards.

Standing at 6 foot 2, Juventus’ “beast”, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could also prove to be an ideal replacement for Christopher Nkunku, who is set to be on the sidelines for 16 weeks as a result of undergoing surgery on a knee injury that he sustained in pre-season.

With Nicolas Jackson now needing a new strike partner - albeit Nkunku would have likely played a bit deeper - this is a deal that would make sense for both parties to complete.