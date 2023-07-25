Chelsea could make a summer swoop to bring Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic to the Premier League, according to fresh reports in the last 48 hours.

Who is Dusan Vlahovic?

Vlahovic is naturally a striker who has plied his trade at the Allianz Stadium since January 2022 having moved there from Fiorentina, and during his time with Massimiliano Allegri’s side, he’s clocked up a total of 63 senior appearances to date.

Despite still having another three years on his contract, the 23-year-old established himself as his club’s top-performing offensive player last season, and this impressive form appears to have caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino in SW6.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones, journalist and transfer insider, has recently confirmed that “conversations” have taken place regarding a deal for the Serbia international and that a move has been “explored”, and should a switch happen, there would be a place for him in the first-team.

Montpellier’s Elye Wahi is reportedly close to completing his switch to Stamford Bridge, but being just 20 years of age, it’s likely that he could be sent out on loan, meaning that there’s space for a senior attacker despite the arrivals of RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson.

Are Chelsea signing Dusan Vlahovic?

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have identified Vlahovic as an ideal summer “candidate” ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Blues could have an “opening” due to the club’s relationship with Juventus amid the situation surrounding Romelu Lukaku, but it’s stated that there so far “hasn’t been much movement” as a result of the Serie A star’s €80m (£69m) asking price which is a fee that chiefs are “unwilling” to pay.

Should Todd Boehly spend big on Dusan Vlahovic?

Whilst £69m is more than Todd Boehly has had to pay to secure the signature of any of his summer arrivals so far, Vlahovic has been dubbed a “goal machine” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig so he could well be a player worth splashing the cash on to bring to Chelsea.

Sponsored by Nike, the left-footed ace posted 12 goal contributions (ten goals and two assists) in 27 Serie A appearances last season, form which saw him receive three man-of-the-match awards, but he was also a threat even when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net.

The World Cup participant recorded a total of 65 shots over the course of the campaign which was more than any other of his fellow teammates, via FBRef, and he additionally makes for a great target man having averaged 1.3 aerial wins per league game, highlighting his physical strength off the ground.

Pochettino will of course be aware that he already has plenty of strong options at centre-forward in Nkunku and Jackson, not to mention that Armando Broja has made it clear that he wants to stay and fight for his place, but with talks having been held as stated above, the boss must be serious about his pursuit of Vlahovic so this could be one to keep a close eye on in the next few weeks ahead.