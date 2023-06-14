Chelsea could be eyeing a fresh striker move this summer, with the club already holding a meeting over a potential deal for Dusan Vlahovic according to Gazzetta dello Sport, via Chelsea Chronicle.

Is Dusan Vlahovic leaving Juventus?

The striker has been prolific for Juventus in Serie A this season, bagging himself ten goals with two assists in just 22 starts for the Italian side. It made him the club's top goalscorer in the league this year and whilst the Turin side struggled - they finished only seventh in the division due to points deductions - it was a personally successful year for the Serbian in that respect.

He was a real threat for his club this year, with his 2.5 shots per game a better rate than any teammate and demonstrating his ability to get in good positions to then fire away at the opposition goalkeeper. His commanding displays upfront led to a WhoScored rating of 6.75 and it means that he was within the top ten best players at Juventus over the course of the season based on that score.

Now, he could be given the chance to try his luck in England and in the Premier League. That's because according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport via Chelsea Chronicle, Chelsea have already held a meeting with Juventus representative Giovanni Manna, who is the current Sporting Director with the Turin outfit. The meeting took place in London and the player was discussed in regards to a potential transfer deal. There is no fee mentioned over a potential sale yet but CIES Football Observatory suggest that his value could be around 60 million Euros (or £51m).

How does Vlahovic compare to other strikers?

The Serbian has proven his ability at scoring goals in a weaker Juventus side this campaign and it suggests that he could be a good addition to the Chelsea ranks if he did make the move.

This is further backed up when you consider how the player compares to others in his position across the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe. His rate of 0.43 non-penalty xG per 90 ranks him within the 72nd percentile, which is well above average and shows how prolific he can be. His Shot-Creating Actions rate of 0.16 actually puts him in the top two percent in that area. It means that he often has efforts at goal and his attempts to create opportunities often lead to his teammates getting involved in the action as well.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has previously labelled Vlahovic as the "Serbian beast," which shows how highly he is regarded and the presence he provides up front. Chelsea then would be getting themselves a very capable attacker if they did sign the rising star.