Chelsea could potentially complete the signing of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic "as early as this week", according to a fresh transfer update.

How old is Dusan Vlahovic?

The Serb, who is still only 23 years of age, is arguably one of Europe's top young strikers, even though he hasn't necessarily kicked on too much since his big move to Turin. Last season, he scored ten goals in 27 Serie A appearances, and he has also scored 13 goals in just 21 caps for Serbia, highlighting his pedigree at international level.

Vlahovic is currently contracted with Juve until the summer of 2026, but it could be that he leaves the Italian giants this summer, should the right offer come along, due to their FFP difficulties.

Chelsea are in need of signing a new striker during the current transfer window, having lost Kai Havertz to Arsenal and in order to have plenty of attacking options this season, and the Juve man has emerged a primary target.

He has constantly been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge before the end of the month, being seen as a better option than Romelu Lukaku, whose future in west London looks unclear right now. Now, a new update has emerged regarding the Blues' pursuit of Vlahovic, with a move possibly coming to fruition sooner rather than later.

Will Chelsea sign Dusan Vlahovic?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Lukaku and Vlahovic could swap clubs this summer, in what is seen as "advantageous from an economic point of view" for Juve. They are believed to have "started negotiating", with the move potentially being done "as early as this week".

Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport claim that negotiations have reached "the hour of truth", in what is a situation that is "nearing its epilogue".

It really does look as though Vlahovic is Chelsea-bound this summer, which could be a fantastic piece of business ahead of the new Premier League season. At 23, he is still such a young player who can only develop in the coming years, but he has already proven himself at the top level for a while.

A tally of 61 goals in 140 Serie A appearances outlines his end product in one of Europe's toughest leagues, while former Italy international Alessio Tacchinardi has described him as an "extraordinary" footballer in the recent past, further outlining what a big talent he is.

Vlahovic possesses the physicality to shine in the Premier League, and his ability to hold the ball up and link with others could help get the best out of so many Chelsea players, whether it be Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson in wide attacking areas, or Christopher Nkunku in the number ten role.

There is still work to be done to the Blues' squad over the next few weeks, not least in terms of adding to the midfield after N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic moved on - Moises Caicedo continues to look like the primary target in the middle of the park - but bringing in another centre forward is also a priority, and swapping Lukaku with Vlahovic before Sunday's league opener at home to Liverpool would be ideal.