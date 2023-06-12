Chelsea are keen on a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer as Mauricio Pochettino eyes a new striker addition, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

What's the latest transfer news involving Dusan Vlahovic?

According to ESPN, Chelsea are said to have made Vlahovic their number one target this summer and have submitted an offer worth €80 million (£68.7 million) to try and land the Serbia international.

The report states that the £214k-a-week ace is unhappy at Juventus and may seek a new challenge in the off-season and Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are also keen on the 23-year-old.

Corriere dello Sport via Man Utd News claim that Juventus could cash in on Vlahovic in the window and there are four clubs involved in the chase for his signature; Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Gazzetta dello Sport via 90min cite that a player-plus-cash deal could also be in the offing for Vlahovic, with Romelu Lukaku going in the opposite direction as part of any potential transfer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti has detailed that Chelsea wouldn't have a problem in being able to meet demands regarding personal terms to secure the signing of Vlahovic.

Galetti said: "I was told a week ago Pochettino wants him, considering him the ideal striker for his tactical idea, however, the Blues have to pay attention to the competition.

"Bayern Munich in fact are increasing the pressure on Dusan, targeted as their priority to strengthen the attack. Anyway, in general, Dusan would like to leave Juventus after this last difficult season, and that's why an original agreement on personal terms we deem shouldn't be so difficult."

Would Dusan Vlahovic be a good fit for Chelsea?

Vlahovic, who was signed for £66 million, is a talented forward who could fully fulfil his potential by moving to the Premier League to spearhead the Blues' attack heading into next term.

The Serbia international enjoyed a decent, if not spectacular, return in front of goal in 2022/23, notching 14 strikes and four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that Vlahovic was a constant menace to opposition backlines during this term, registering an average of 2.5 shots on goal per match in Serie A.

As per FBRef, Vlahovic also led the line efficiently for Juventus and linked play well, managing to carry out 63 shot-creating actions in total.

Chelsea aren't the only club interested in making Vlahovic a marquee signing this summer and they would need to sell a project that is too good to turn down to ensure the 23-year-old pitches up at Stamford Bridge.