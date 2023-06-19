Chelsea are in pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic; however, any deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge 'will not come with a cheap price tag', according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Dusan Vlahovic?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via The Daily Star, Chelsea are keen on signing Vlahovic this summer and have offered several players to the Italian giants to try and initiate a swap deal.

Chelsea have already held a meeting with Juventus director Giovanni Manna and offered several players to try and initiate an agreement for the £214k-a-week ace, including Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah, Romelu Lukaku and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Last month, ESPN detailed that Chelsea had made Vlahovic their preferred striker target this summer and had made an offer of around €80 million (£68.1 million) to try and acquire the Serbia international.

Vlahovic is reportedly unhappy at Juventus and would be open to a new challenge next term as he ponders his next career steps amid interest from the Blues.

Sky Sports have claimed that Chelsea are also in talks to sign Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson this off-season as Mauricio Pochettino looks to beef up his attacking options and finding an agreement on personal terms isn't expected to be a problem for the west Londoners.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has stated that Vlahovic would be an expensive signing for Chelsea as they look to bring him in this summer.

Jacobs told FFC: "There's a lot of determination needed still with Chelsea on the forward front, both from a stylistic perspective and a financial one as well. We know, for example, that the club are looking at Dusan Vlahovic and he'll be very possibly leaving Juventus this window, but that one will not come with a cheap price tag."

Would Dusan Vlahovic be a good addition to Chelsea's forward line?

Vlahovic is someone who certainly knows where the goal is and could add a focal point to Chelsea's attack that was largely missing for large spells of 2022/23.

Across the campaign, the 23-year-old - dubbed a "monster" by some in the media - made 42 appearances in all competitions, registering 14 goals and four assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Vlahovic also led the line efficiently by bringing his teammates into play and successfully carried out 63 shot-creating actions.

In Serie A, the former Fiorentina striker was a constant threat to opposition backlines and averaged around 2.5 shots per match, according to WhoScored.

Chelsea look set to embark on a new era under Pochettino and bringing in a high-calibre forward like Vlahovic would provoke plenty of excitement around Stamford Bridge ahead of 2023/24.