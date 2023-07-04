Chelsea are reportedly interested in Juventus hitman Dusan Vlahovic, as the Blues bid to right their wrongs with Mauricio Pochettino at the helm.

After finishing the 2022/23 campaign in 12th and averaging just one goal per match, the Argentine is expected to have a busy summer ahead of his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

The former Tottenham boss is familiar with the importance of having a potent goalscorer leading the line, having been fortunate to have had Harry Kane at his disposal in north London.

Pochettino could sign a player with an innate record in front of goal in Vlahovic, who as reported by Italian outlet CalcioMercato could make the switch from Serie A to the Premier League.

The report mentions the players’ agent as having ‘talks to Chelsea’, with rumours surfacing that he could venture outside of Turin for a price of €90m (£77m) and nothing less this window.

What could Dusan Vlahovic offer to Chelsea?

Lauded as “unbelievable” by former Partizan Belgrade assistant manager Zarko Lazetic, via Sky Sports, the 23-year-old has asserted himself as being one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe.

As per Transfermarkt, the Serbian has netted 95 goals in 220 total domestic career appearances, including a 21-goal tally in the 2020/21 Serie A campaign that saw him catch the eye of Juventus from Fiorentina.

Now, the youngster could be on the move again, and could see his talents exercised in the Premier League, where he could replicate the achievements of a previous Chelsea marksman who hasn’t been replaced since his exit.

Praised as being a “monster” and a figure “horrible to play against” by Gary Neville via the Telegraph, former Blues striker Diego Costa led the club to title heights during his time in west London.

In three Premier League seasons, the Spaniard netted 52 goals as well as providing 18 assists for Chelsea.

The Brazilian-born striker's form was attributive to his side’s success, as highlighted by his two 20-goal seasons ending with Premier League titles, showing just how integral having a line-leading animal is.

If any player is capable of reinstating the danger that Costa once installed at Stamford Bridge, it’s Vlahovic, who is a live wire in front of goal that has averaged 3.05 total shots per 90 over the past year, via FBref.

Similar numbers were recorded by Costa who averaged 2.9 shots per game, as per WhoScored, in his debut campaign in London on an occasion in which he delivered trophy-laden success.

Pochettino has a CV to be envied and has handled some of the best strikers in Europe. Most notably he was the figure that unlocked Kane and nurtured his talent to feed him up to be one of the world’s best forwards.

The Argentine could replenish the goals at the Bridge by signing the Serbian, and could well bring back the glory days that once saw Costa run riot in the Premier League.