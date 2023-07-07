The departure of Mason Mount to Manchester United is a topic that has rocked the Chelsea fanbase and has left many to question the judgement of the new ownership.

On one side, the Englishman is a two-time Chelsea Player of the Year, who also provided the Champions League-winning assist for Kai Havertz in 2021.

However, those against Mount have questioned his quality and commitment to the club, with suggestions that he had rejected contract proposals, which left no option but his unwanted sale.

It is an endless debate, steeped in speculation and controversy, but the 24-year-old has gone and Mauricio Pochettino must pinpoint a suitable replacement to fill the void he has left in the squad.

Such is the nature of the chaotic and headline-addicted regime of Todd Boehly, an array of names have been linked, and one of the latest to add to the list is Paolo Dybala.

Is Paolo Dybala joining Chelsea?

According to Matteo De Santis, the Roma star is attracting the attention of Pochettino, who could be available for £10m, a deal which is valid until 30 July.

Back in March, the 29-year-old spoke on his release clause and the interest being shown in him: “Surely, we’ll talk about this later on. My future is here, I want to bring Roma as high as possible and I think we can do it. I don’t know what will happen in the future.”

However, the tweet details that Roma is not currently not worried, but it is certainly something to keep an eye on.

How many goals has Paolo Dybala scored?

The Argentine is a jewel of Italian football. He has played in southern Italy since 2012 and has recorded 168 goal involvements in 296 appearances in Serie A appearances.

This ridiculous record included netting 115 times for Juventus and ranks as the ninth-highest scorer in the club’s history.

The 38-cap international moved to the Giallorossi last year and has continued his dazzling reputation as the magisterial nucleus of the side, recapturing the mesmerising form that endeared him to the hearts of all Old Lady supporters.

For Jose Mourinho’s side last term, he was the top-scorer (12) and best assister (6), also registering the best average rating (7.2) within the squad, as per WhoScored.

In contrast, Mount endured his most troubled campaign at Stamford Bridge, scoring just three times and missing 11 league games through injury.

Described as a “magician” by reporter Alex Seixiero, the former Palermo star has displayed that he can be a more prominent creative spark than Man United's new man.

Indeed, this is best demonstrated by the fact that Dybala outperforms Mount for shot-creating actions per 90 (5.39 vs 3.58), shots per 90 (3.22 vs 2.02), successful take-ons per 90 (1.53 vs 0.86), and progressive carries per 90 (2.7 vs 2.41) throughout the last year of football.

The signing of a player with the experience, technical impudence, and glittering repertoire of Dybala would be a huge boost to a side in desperate need, and it would also help the recovery from the damaging departure of ‘one of their own.’