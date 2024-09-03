Chelsea chiefs are reportedly very impressed with a £100 million member of their squad, following his excellent start to the new Premier League campaign, and they apparently rejected advances from a "big club" in the summer window.

Chelsea begin 2024/2025 campaign in promising fashion

Barring an opening weekend defeat to champions Man City, it has actually been a fairly promising start to the 2024/2025 campaign under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

After their 2-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea put the loss right behind them with a thumping 6-2 win away to Wolves, with goals from Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer, summer signing Joao Felix and a Noni Madueke hat-trick putting Gary O'Neil's side to the sword.

It was a display of real attacking intent and ruthlessness by the Blues, who were hoping to follow that impressive win with another routine victory at home to London rivals Crystal Palace last weekend.

Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace - top performers by WhoScored Player Match Rating Cole Palmer 7.6 Nicolas Jackson 7.2 Moises Caicedo 7.2 Eberechi Eze 7.2 Dean Henderson 7.1

Despite creating a host of chances, both in the first and second half, Chelsea were regrettably held to a 1-1 draw. Nicolas Jackson's close range finish from a swift counter-attack was cancelled out by Palace star Eberechi Eze's stunning curled effort into the corner, but Maresca was adamant that Chelsea deserved all three points.

I feel it is a shame for the players because when we finished the game, you could see the players’ frustrations. In the way we played today, we are going to win games," said Maresca after Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Palace.

“We completely deserved to win the game. We created chances and controlled the game. We didn’t concede chances and in the first half, I think they just had one shot on goal with Adam Wharton and then they had the goal in the second half which was a fantastic goal.

“[We] completely deserved to win the game but unfortunately we didn’t. But the performance was very good, on the ball and off the ball."

There have been many top performers for Chelsea so far this term, with Madueke, Palmer and Jackson impressing in particular. Maresca's bright forward trio have already racked up a combined six goals and five assists over their opening three league games, but another player silently doing his job to great effect is Cobham academy graduate Levi Colwill.

Chelsea chiefs impressed by Levi Colwill's start to the season

The Englishman, who Chelsea reportedly value at £100 million, has started all of their matches thus far - averaging a near-95% pass accuracy according to WhoScored.

According to journalist Kieran Gill of The Daily Mail, Chelsea chiefs have been very impressed with Colwill after their first three games, and it is believed the Blues snubbed an approach from one mystery "big club" in the summer.

That big club may well have been Bayern Munich, as it is rumoured Vincent Kompany held an interest in signing Colwill from Chelsea during the transfer window.