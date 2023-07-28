Chelsea have had a verbal offer for Montpellier centre-forward Elye Wahi turned down, according to reliable journalist Ryan Taylor.

Is Elye Wahi leaving Montpellier?

The France U21s international, who graduated from the academy at the Stade de la Mosson, has become a regular feature of Michel Der Zakarian’s senior fold since getting promoted to the first team back in 2021 where he was handed 29 Ligue 1 starts last season, but with more exposure comes more attention.

Despite still having two years left to run on his contract, the 20-year-old firmly established himself as his club’s top-performing offensive player during the previous campaign and these impressive displays have majorly caught the eye of Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League.

The Blues have reportedly already agreed personal terms with the talented prospect and Fabrizio Romano delivered an exciting update on the owner's pursuit just last week, stating via his social media:

“Understand Chelsea are now advancing in talks to sign Elye Wahi — agreement getting closer, new negotiations round scheduled with Montpellier. Chelsea plan includes loan move for Wahi this season then CFC future. Chelsea want to accelerate next week as there’s competition."

Are Chelsea signing Elye Wahi?

Taking to Twitter, Taylor revealed that Chelsea have actually had their first bid rejected by Montpellier who are clearly holding out for a much higher fee for their prized asset. He wrote:

“Chelsea have seen [an] opening verbal offer for Elye Wahi worth in the region of £21.5m rejected by Montpellier. Talks continue between clubs. France U21 international also believed to be sceptical about joining Strasbourg on loan if agreement struck.”

Chelsea clearly view Wahi as more of a signing for the long-term future of the club to be wanting to send him out on loan as a result of being just 20 years of age, but looking at his outstanding numbers from 2022/23, there’s no reason why the striker couldn’t be introduced straight away, so this news is a blow for Pochettino.

The youngster posted a remarkable 25 goal contributions (19 goals and six assists) in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season whilst recording a total of 62 shots over the course of the campaign which was higher than any other member of his squad, via FBRef, highlighting just how much he stands out from his fellow peers.

Sponsored by Adidas, Montpellier’s “jewel”, as lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also has the flexibility to operate in five various positions across the pitch, including everywhere across the frontline and even two roles in the midfield, so he would add wonderful versatility to the boss’ ranks and be a great option to have available.

The Blues may feel that having already signed Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson and RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku that they don't need any more immediate attacking reinforcements, but considering what he's capable of, Wahi deserves to be given a fair chance at staking his claim in the senior fold should he end up putting pen to paper, rather than being sent straight out on loan.