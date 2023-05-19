Chelsea are eyeing a summer move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the upcoming transfer window.

What’s the latest on Emiliano Martinez to Chelsea?

According to Football Insider, the 30-year-old features on the Blues’ shortlist.

This outlet revealed that goalkeeper is a 'priority position' for the 2021 Champions League winners as they begin their rebuild after a disastrous campaign.

The incoming Mauricio Pochettino has echoed this viewpoint and the solution could be in the form of the Argentine.

However, it will be a complicated deal due to the huge fee that it'll take to lure Martinez away from the Midlands giants.

Who could Emiliano Martinez replace at Chelsea?

With the appointment of Pochettino all confirmed and just awaiting an official announcement, the west London outfit can begin planning its transfer strategy for the first window.

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager could turn to his compatriot as the first step of a mountainous rebuild at Stamford Bridge.

Described as "unbelievable" and “one of the best goalkeepers in the world” by teammate Matty Cash, since arriving at Villa Park in 2020, he has been an ever-present in the side under three different managers, appearing in 108 of the club’s last 112 Premier League games.

The £120k-per-week titan has also recently broken a record when his side beat Bournemouth 3-0 in March, which meant he has the most clean sheets (34) of a Villa goalkeeper after 100 games.

The former Arsenal glovesman has also shone on international duty, having started every game in his nation’s famous World Cup triumph in Qatar.

The 6 foot 5 colossus would also save three penalties in shootout victories over the Netherlands and France, to underline his monstrous presence between the sticks and his immortalisation in his country’s folklore.

From a Chelsea perspective, a player of this size and quality dwarfs Kepa Arrizabalaga, who has endured yet another inconsistent season in England.

Wrexham star Ben Foster heavily criticised the £150k-per-week flop on his YouTube channel and feels he isn’t the “long-term solution" for the club.

Some unlikely names such as Olivier Skipp, Matheus Nunes, and Julio Enciso have all netted their first Premier League goals against the flapping Spaniard, with long-range efforts to raise further questions over his capabilities.

Reputable journalist Dean Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that he feels that Martinez could become “one of the most expensive goalkeepers ever” if his sale was sanctioned.

He is contracted until 2027, so it would take a monumental fee to persuade the Villa board to budge, but he clearly represents an incredible and worthwhile upgrade on Kepa.