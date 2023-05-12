Chelsea could finally find a solution to their goalkeeping conundrum by issuing a transfer swoop for Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez.

Having signed for the Villans for £17m in 2020 after years of servitude as an understudy at Arsenal, Martinez has blossomed into one of the Premier League's finest between the sticks, with no small part played on the international stage.

Indeed, Martinez's heroics at the 2019 Copa America won Argentina their first piece of silverware for 18 years, with the 30-year-old the "hero" - as hailed by talkSPORT's David Preece - against the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup a year later before going on to save Kingsley Coman's penalty in the finale shootout to steer his nation towards the pinnacle of footballing triumph.

He has jumped levels above the expectations held in front of him upon his switch to the Midlands three years ago, and Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul is now reporting that the titan's time at Villa Park is set to come to an end, and he is "likely to change clubs in June".

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be in pole position ahead of the summer market, though Chelsea and Manchester United are on Spurs' heels as the Premier League trio consider their options.

Should Chelsea sign Emiliano Martinez?

Martinez, receiving the honour of FIFA Best Men's Goalkeeper 2022, has recorded an average Sofascore match rating of 7.05 in the English top-flight this term, keeping 11 clean sheets from 33 matches and making 90 saves at a success rate of 72%.

Chelsea's goalkeeping fortunes have been inconsistent over the past several years, with world-record £71.6m signing Kepa Arrizabalaga fluctuating from the No. 1 spot during his time at Stamford Bridge and Edouard Mendy - so important during the Champions League-winning 2020/21 campaign - never quite the same after that standout year having now been restricted to a peripheral role at Stamford Bridge.

Such woes will undoubtedly have Blues fans harking back to a time when Thibaut Courtois dominated at the foot of the pitch with his commanding and imperious demeanour.

The Belgian made 154 appearances for the west London giants and kept 58 clean sheets, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup, since going on to bask in more illustrious success in Spain.

The £120k-per-week Martinez, who was once hailed as "outstanding" by Jack Grealish, ranks among the top 1% of positional peers for crosses stopped per 90, as per analysis site FBref, which compares the Villa ace to the Los Blancos phenom, who himself ranks among the top 9% of peers for crosses stopped per 90 and the top 1% for save percentage, illustrating his superlative shot-stopping nature.

While Martinez does not boast the same admirable save percentage as the Belgian, he is a "monster" of a player - as described by reporter Gregg Evans - and could bring a commanding aura to instil a winning mentality at Stamford Bridge compared to their current options.

His exploits over the past few years are evidence that he may well be "the best goalkeeper in the world", in the words of former Lions striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, and Chelsea would be wise to swoop.