Like every Premier League club, Chelsea found out their fate ahead of the new Premier League season last Tuesday, with the fixtures being announced for the 2024/25 campaign. It is a season in which the Blues will have a new manager, Enzo Maresca, who replaces Mauricio Pochettino after just one year in charge.

The new campaign will begin with an almighty clash for the Blues. They host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge to open the new season, in a game where they could really make a statement. Last season, this fixture turned out to be one of the best games in the Premier League in recent years, ending in a 4-4 draw in chaotic fashion.

Next up, Chelsea travel up to the Midlands, to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, looking to get their first win on the road under Maresca. To round off August, the Blues host London rivals Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

To help get themselves off to a fast start in the league, Chelsea will no doubt need to turn to the transfer window to add to their squad. They have already confirmed two signings; Tosin Adarabayo on a free from Fulham and Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa. This week, they have been linked with one Premier League player who could become the striker they have missed recently.

Chelsea target Premier League striker

The player in question here is Newcastle United and Sweden international striker Alexander Isak. The former Borussia Dortmund man has been linked with a move away from St James’ to help solve financial fair play issues for Newcastle, and Chelsea could pounce.

According to a report from Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Chelsea “made a tentative enquiry for the Swede earlier this week” and have since followed that up with “further contact” with the Magpies.

Downie explains that Eddie Howe’s side “do not want to sell” Isak, or any other of their big-name players. However, due to the profit and sustainability rules deadline approaching, they may have to part ways with the likes of Isak to raise the funds required of them next week.

Should the Magpies decide to sell Isak to Chelsea, they will need a sizeable sum to help them meet the PSR threshold. According to the report from Downie, Newcastle could charge the Blues anywhere up to £100m, a figure they believe matches his performances in the 2023/24 season, and helps with their financial issues.

Why Isak would be a good signing

Should the Blues get a deal across the line for Isak this summer, they would be adding a genuine goalscorer to their squad. The 24-year-old had a sublime record last season, scoring 21 goals in just 30 Premier League games, as well as registering two assists. With those numbers in mind, it is clear to see why ESPN journalist David Cartlidge called Isak “unstoppable”.

He is similar in many ways to Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson - as has been noted by FBref. Both are excellent runners in behind, who can hold the ball up effectively and are threatening when running at defenders. In fact, according to FBref, Isak averages 2.71 progressive carries per 90 minutes and 1.51 carries into the penalty box, with Jackson posting similar numbers, 2.25 progressive carries and 1.03 carries into the penalty area.

Another potential Chelsea incoming who Isak could link up with well is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. According to The Standard, the Blues have made a bid for the Leicester City midfielder, who could soon reunite with former manager Maresca.

Last season, Dewsbury-Hall had a phenomenal impact for the Foxes as they won the Championship. His 26 combined goals and assists were bettered by only four players, all of whom are wingers or strikers.

Most combined G/A in the Championship 2023/24 Player Games G/A Adam Armstrong 46 34 Sammie Szmodics 44 31 Crycensio Summerville 43 28 Morgan Whittaker 46 27 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 44 26 Stats from Fbref

The uncapped Englishman is a player who Maresca clearly rates highly. He explained last November that Dewsbury-Hall “has the quality to score or assist from anywhere”, before praising the fact that he is “always giving the pass, getting assists”.

Considering this, a partnership between Isak and Dewsbury-Hall is not impossible to imagine. With the Sweden international such a clinical force in front of goal, and the Leicester midfielder a superb creative outlet, we could see the pair develop an understanding at Stamford Bridge which makes them a force to be reckoned with.

It could well be the case that the Leicester midfielder makes box-crashing runs, as Isak drops deeper to vacate space. Their combination play in the final third would also be deadly, given Dewsbury-Hall’s impressive assist record and Isak’s ability to finish from tight angles.

The rumoured fee of £100m is a lot for Isak, especially given he is on £120k-per-week, as per Capology. However, if they sign Dewsbury-Hall to go along with him, perhaps it is a deal for Chelsea to consider.

They could have a partnership to rival that of Hazard and Costa or Drogba and Lampard from years gone by, and it could be a duo that is the catalyst for success returning to Stamford Bridge.