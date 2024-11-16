Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake took over Chelsea, the Blues have signed a pile of wingers in an attempt to freshen up their wide options in attack. Chelsea fans have been blessed in the past with Eden Hazard, Willian, Pedro, Arjen Robben and Joe Cole, all players that could swing the game in their favour with a moment of magic.

Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho have all been signed in the past two seasons, for a combined €221.20m (£184.4m), according to Transfermarkt, which will rise to over £200m when Sancho's loan becomes a permanent next summer, for around £20m.

Chelsea winger signings since takeover Name Fee (£) Raheem Sterling £46.8m Mykhailo Mudryk £58.3m Noni Madueke £29.1m Pedro Neto £50m Jadon Sancho Loan Angelo £12.5m Diego Moreira £0 Stats taken from Transfermarkt

But perhaps the best of the bunch is Pedro Neto, who signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer and has started brightly at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro Neto's record at Chelsea

Neto has already made 15 appearances since joining the Blues this summer, scoring three goals, providing three assists, and totalling 817 minutes played for the club so far.

The 24-year-old Portugal international has played on both the left and right wing for Enzo Maresca already this season and suits the Italian's system extremely well, who likes to get his wingers 1v1 in high and wide areas, as a key focus for chance creation.

Neto’s ability as a two-way winger, to cut inside and let fly (as we saw against Arsenal last weekend), dink a clever inswinging cross into the box, but also that ability to beat his man for pace and go to the byline, makes the former Wolves man a nightmare for defenders.

But Chelsea seem to be in the market for a new striker and could be entering the race for a “monster” as dubbed by Ben Mattinson, who could really take Neto to the next level, and allow him to unlock his best skillsets.

Chelsea's search for a striker

According to reports from Spain, Chelsea look like the latest name to enter the race for Sporting CP striker, Viktor Gyokeres. Reports from the Daily Star state Gyokeres has a release clause of around €100m (£83m), but offers could be accepted for close to €80m (£67m).

Other big clubs reportedly interested include Manchester United and Arsenal. The Red Devils could prove to be an appealing project for the Sweden international, with his Sporting boss, Ruben Amorim, making the move to United recently.

Gyokeres has made 68 appearances since joining Sporting from Coventry in 2023, scoring 66 goals, providing 19 assists, and totalling 5,695 minutes played. If Chelsea are able to snatch the 26-year-old talisman, it could make for a great pairing with Neto, allowing both players to thrive.

Neto & Gyokeres combination

The prolific Sporting striker stands at 6 foot 1, has a stocky build, and uses his body well to win duels and protect the ball in the box. This level of box dominance is something the Chelsea squad lack, meaning the likes of Neto are unable to use their crossing qualities as often as they may like.

Chelsea's current striking options are Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, both of whom offer some excellent traits, but not the box occupancy and aerial dominance that Chelsea need in the squad, in order to get the best from Neto.

Jackson has made 12 appearances this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 901 minutes played. Nkunku has made 17 appearances in all competitions, scoring ten goals already, providing one assist, and totalling 688 minutes played.

Neto vs Gyokeres vs Jackson comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Neto Gyokeres Jackson Goals 0.29 1.34 0.63 Assists 0.19 0.27 0.31 Progressive Carries 5.64 4.39 1.98 Progressive Passes 1.28 1.69 1.56 Shots Total 2.04 4.22 2.60 Key Passes 2.56 2.03 1.25 Crosses into Pen Area 1.28 0.00 0.00 Passes into Pen Area 1.54 1.01 0.21 Pen Area Touches 4.10 9.46 4.79 Aerial Duels Won 0.51 0.74 0.52 Aerial Duels Won % 28.6% 44.0% 23.8% Stats taken from FBref

You can instantly see the creative numbers Neto brings to the table, making 1.28 crosses into the penalty area per 90, 1.54 passes into the penalty area, and 2.56 key passes per 90. This mixed with the box occupancy of Gyokeres (shown by his whopping 9.46 penalty area touches per 90) would get the best of both players.

Jackson, in comparison, has only managed 4.79 penalty area touches per 90 this season, and has only won 23.8% of his aerial duels per 90 so far this season, showing the need for a more powerful striker alongside him in the squad. Whilst the 23-year-old Senegal international offers a lot for the Blues, Gyokeres would bring a more powerful body type needed upfront.

One man who could suffer from a knock-on effect of this deal would be Madueke, who has started the season in relatively good form under his new boss.

How Madueke could be affected by Gyokeres signing

Madueke could find himself sidelined if Chelsea acquire a box-dominant striker, as Neto could be moved over to the right wing in order to unleash the full utility of his creative toolkit.

The 22-year-old English winger has made 13 appearances so far this season for Maresca's side, scoring five goals in his 890 minutes played. He has been an important part of the Italians' system, being a direct 1v1 winger, who looks to beat his man, but also works hard defensively and uses that athleticism to get up and down the pitch.

As good as Madueke has been, one thing he is often criticised for, is his final ball, and the quality of his crosses when he creates opportunities to put the ball in the box, having averaged just 0.21 crosses into the penalty area per 90, across the last 365 days.

By putting Neto on the right instead, it would allow the Portuguese winger the ability to go both ways, cutting inside on his stronger left foot to put inswingers and clever passes into the box, and keep defenders guessing by beating them for speed down the outside.

That would certainly be a recipe for success with Gyokeres involved, even if it means handing Madueke a reduced role.