Chelsea have invested over £1b on new signings after the takeover by Todd Boehly back in 2022, but Mauricio Pochettino's side still look extremely poor in multiple key areas.

The signings of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández have transformed the Blues' midfield, with the duo looking worth every penny of their respective £100m+ transfer fees.

However, despite huge investment in the forward line, boss Pochettino is yet to discover a settled front three with the Argentinian often chopping and changing his attacking trio on a game-to-game basis.

Cole Palmer has been the most effective attacking player this campaign, scoring 16 times in the Premier League so far this season, with no other forward in the Chelsea squad managing to hit double figures in the league.

Despite the Blues' lack of goals, there's another area the club look poor in, with the club seriously needing reinforcements after conceding 52 goals in the league - a tally that is more than relegation-threatened Everton.

Chelsea targeting ace to solve defensive woes

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Blues have joined the race to sign Wolves' centre-back Max Kilman, as Pochettino looks to solve the club's defensive situation.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a successful season at Molineux, starting in every Premier League game under boss Gary O'Neil and playing every single minute of the season so far.

Kilman, who is Wolves' club-captain, has scored twice in the Premier League throughout 2023/24, scoring against Everton and Manchester United with the defender a real presence at both ends of the pitch.

However, the 26-year-old is under contract under 2028, with the Blues potentially having to fork out a hefty fee to lure the centre-back away from the West Midlands in the summer.

Despite any potential fee, the Englishman would be a huge upgrade on one current Chelsea defender - certainly improving Pochettino's defence and solving their biggest issue.

Kilman vs Badiashile in 2023/24

When comparing Kilman to the current Chelsea defender, the "unbelievable" talent, as described by former teammate Nathan Collins, comes out on top in multiple key areas that would help bolster the Blues' backline.

Benoit Badashile hasn't lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge since his £32m move over a year ago, with the Frenchman only able to make 11 appearances in the league during 2023/24.

In the Premier League so far this campaign, Wolves' captain has won an average of 2.4 aerial duels per 90, a tally 0.2 higher than Badiashile, with Kilman able to win more battles than the current Blues player.

The Englishman - who boasts 120 top-flight appearances to his name - also triumphs the former Monaco man for clearances, with his tally of 4.7 per game clear of Badiashile's 4.2, as per FBref.

Kilman v Badiashile in 2023/24 Statistics Kilman Badiashile Aerials won 2.4 2.2 Clearances 4.7 4.2 Progressive carries 0.7 0.1 Successful take-ons 0.3 0 Interceptions 1 0.9 Stats via FBref

It's not just defensively that Kilman comes out on top, with the defender better on the ball than Badiashile, as reflected by his tallies of progressive carries and successful take-ons.

Given Chelsea's horrendous 2023/24 campaign, the club need to target another defender as a matter of urgency this summer, with Kilman needing to be the Blues' number-one target.