It is believed a Chelsea star wants to leave the club, with a report this week sharing news from "voices" at Stamford Bridge.

Win at Aston Villa eases pressure on Pochettino

Chelsea's 3-1 win away to Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round on Wednesday eased pressure off manager Mauricio Pochettino, coming after there were rumours surrounding his possible sacking.

Indeed, two thumping losses at the hands of both Wolves and Liverpool prior to their Villa Park trip had suggestions mounting that Pochettino could be fired and replaced as Chelsea boss.

Co-owner Behdad Eghbali is a rumoured admirer of Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, for instance, while there are other beliefs that Chelsea's EFL Cup final against Liverpool will be "key" in determining Pochettino's future at the club (Pete O'Rourke).

These next few weeks will be pivotal at Chelsea, and whether their head coach can both save his job and resurrect something positive from what has been another underwhelming campaign since Clearlake Capital's takeover.

Chelsea's dismal form overall has also prompted noise of player unrest, with one of their club-record signings in midfielder Enzo Fernandez said to be weighing up his options.

Enzo Fernandez praised after Villa display

The Argentinian midfielder, a World Cup winner with his nation, managed to get on the scoresheet with a sumptuous free-kick against Villa and earned praise from Pochettino for his excellent display.

"Look, today we are living in an era where it is easy to abuse, you know? To the people, to the public people. It's normal that the players are human, not robots, and it’s so easy today to abuse," Pochettino said on criticism surrounding Fernandez this season.

Enzo Fernandez's best games for Chelsea Match rating (via WhoScored) Chelsea 1-0 Fulham 7.91 Chelsea 3-2 Brighton 7.61 Chelsea 3-0 Luton 7.42 Burnley 1-4 Chelsea 7.38 Fulham 0-2 Chelsea 7.25

"I think we need to understand that we are playing football, you know? Of course this type of situation makes us angry, situations that are completely unfair. Today, Enzo showed why he's here and he showed his quality.

"He is a world champion player. Look, when he signed one year ago, he arrived after nearly two years with no holidays, no rest, with the pressure, still young, different environment, different language, different culture, a team that needs time to build. All of these types of circumstance, you need time."

A report earlier this week indicated that Fernandez is considering a Chelsea exit, with Spanish news outlet Sport sharing an update on this.

Enzo Fernandez "wants to leave" Chelsea

As per their information, after hearing "voices coming from Stamford Bridge", Fernandez apparently "wants to leave" Chelsea - and Barcelona is a desired potential destination.

He's apparently offered himself to the La Liga champions, and it isn't "impossible" that he could seal a move there. It remains to be seen what comes of this, but Xavi's side will have to fork out a pretty considerable offer given the South American is tied to Chelsea until 2031.