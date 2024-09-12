Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca could decide to completely sell a £62 million member of this squad in January, following a summer where he was not afraid to upset the apple cart at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca green-lights Chelsea exits for 16 senior players

The Italian, assisted by co-Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, gave the green-light for 16 senior men to leave Chelsea over the last transfer window.

Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall, Romelu Lukaku, Omari Hutchinson, Diego Moreira, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Djordje Petrovic, Tino Anjorin and Raheem Sterling were all allowed to leave Chelsea before deadline day, with Maresca ruthlessly trimming his bloated squad.

Chelsea's new head coach, as he explained to the media, was very upfront with his players about who was in his long-term plans, and who should seek moves elsewhere for the betterment of their careers.

"I prefer to be honest with players," said Maresca on his out-of-favour players at Chelsea.

"The ones who are not involved are not going to be involved and they won't get any minutes if they stay. I don't know what happens when the window closes if they are still here. The ones who will get minutes are the ones I think can help us.

"The rest are training apart, they are not going to get minutes. I have been clear and honest with them."

Ben Chilwell failed to secure a Chelsea exit in the summer and is rumoured to be training away from the first team, after being deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca.

Ben Chilwell's Senior Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Leicester City 123 4 11 Chelsea 106 9 12 Huddersfield Town 8 0 0 via Transfermarkt

Chilwell has attracted interest from Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, according to some reports, and he could theoretically still make a move there as the Turkish transfer window remains open for business.

Striker David Datro Fofana has also seen a move to AEK Athens in Greece collapse at the eleventh hour, with their window now closed. There is, however, still hope that the Ivorian could make a temporary move to Turkey instead.

Maresca could completely sell Chelsea star Mudryk in January

Another player who's been tipped to leave recently is winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who Chelsea signed from Shaktar Donetsk for an initial £62 million (rising to £89m with add-ons) in January 2023.

There have been reports that Chelsea are expected to loan out Mudryk in January, but now GiveMeSport have gone one step further. According to their information, Maresca could look to completely sell Mudryk in the winter window, if he doesn't improve his form in the next three months.

The consensus within Chelsea, as per GMS, is that the Ukraine international's move has been a failure thus far, and other reports suggest that Mudryk faces a battle for his Chelsea future over the next weeks.

The 23-year-old, who won Ukraine's 2022 Footballer of the Year award, has played 61 minutes over two Premier League appearances so far this season, but played in both Conference League qualifying games against Servette - bagging an assist.