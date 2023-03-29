Chelsea have now scouted Brighton and Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What’s the latest on Ferguson to Chelsea?

The Irishman first arrived at The Amex from Bohemians two years ago, where he has since worked his way up through the ranks to become a regular feature of the senior first team this season, making ten appearances in the Premier League. The Seagulls forward isn’t out of contract on the south coast until 2026, but having hugely impressed during his performances under Roberto De Zerbi, which recently saw him make his first international start, has caught the eye of Graham Potter and Todd Boehly.

The Sun previously reported that the Blues, alongside their top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur, were both weighing up an approach for the 18-year-old, though it sounds like the hierarchy have now taken their interest one step further.

Now, according to 90min, Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United have all “scouted” Ferguson ahead of the 2023/24 term. Bayern Munich, Napoli and Barcelona are also name-checked as the most likely potential suitors in Europe.

However, despite the strong admiration from the six clubs named above, it’s stated that the teenager “isn’t in a hurry” to leave Brighton. He’s claimed to be “very happy” where he is and is likely “in line” to be offered an improved contract in a bid to fend off attention and extend his stay.

Would Ferguson be a good signing for Chelsea?

Ferguson has been dubbed a “beast” by Brighton journalist Andy Naylor and despite his young age, he would be an excellent signing for both the present and future of Chelsea.

The £660-p/w attacker has posted 18 goal contributions (13 goals and five assists) in 25 appearances across all competitions this season, highlighting how prolific he is at taking his chances in the final third. Standing at 6 foot 2, the exciting prospect is also the ideal target man and is strong at linking up play with his fellow attacking teammates, ranking in the 97th percentile for pass completion amongst top league forwards, which shows that he’s always looking to make things happen.

The Bettystown native would add some nice versatility to the squad having operated in five various positions throughout his career, including out wide on both wings alongside his natural centre-forward role, making him a useful option to have in the building.

Finally, Ferguson will already know and hold an existing connection to Potter from his time at Brighton, so this could give the SW6 outfit the potential edge over their competitors in the race for his signature.