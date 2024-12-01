Chelsea are interested in signing an "unbelievable number nine" who will be allowed to leave his current club in January, according to a report.

Chelsea transfer news

As far back as September, Enzo Maresca made it clear that he intended to bring in additional reinforcements in the January transfer window, and the Chelsea boss has his sights set on a number of different options, particularly in the attacking third.

The Blues have now made contact in order to discuss a deal for Getafe forward Christantus Uche, who has played as a striker and attacking midfielder for the Spanish side since signing in the summer, but the Nigerian is not the only option.

The west London club have their sights set on a striker from much closer to home, with breakout Ipswich Town star Liam Delap now very much on the radar, with one report even suggesting they could make an imminent approach for the youngster.

Chelsea spent big in the summer transfer window, and they are now reaping the rewards after a strong start to the Premier League season, but they did miss out on a top striker, having failed to get a deal for Victor Osimhen over the line on deadline day.

Nicolas Jackson has managed to prove he is up to the task with his goal-scoring exploits this term, but an opportunity to bring in an additional option may have just arisen, if the latest report from Caught Offside is to be believed.

Chelsea keen on Ferguson

It is stated that Brighton are willing to let Evan Ferguson leave this winter, having failed to make an impact so far this season, and it seems as though the Blues could swoop in, having been name checked as potential suitors.

There is no shortage of interested clubs, however, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City also keen, but West Ham United are said to be leading the race for his signature at present, with a loan move on the cards.

There are indications that Brighton could be willing to let the Irishman leave permanently too, having gone as far as setting a £60m asking price, although their initial preference is for him to leave on loan.

Ferguson may have fallen out of favour at Brighton, but there are clear signs he could go on to be a top striker, having impressed when given the opportunity over the past two seasons.

In his breakthrough campaign, the Ireland international scored six goals in 19 Premier League games, a tally he managed to match last season.

That said, if the starlet is to kick on, he needs to get regular game time, meaning it may be unwise for Chelsea to pursue a deal at present, given that he is unlikely to displace Jackson in the starting XI.

Lauded as an "unbelievable number nine" by former Brighton U18 boss James Baxter, Ferguson clearly has lofty potential, but he may be better suited to a loan move at a smaller Premier League club.