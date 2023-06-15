Chelsea have opened discussions over a deal for Everton's Amadou Onana, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Is Amadou Onana leaving Everton this summer?

The midfielder only joined the Toffees at the beginning of the 2022/23 Premier League season but has already made quite an impression in England. It was a season to forget for the club, as they finished in 17th place and only narrowly avoided relegation. However, Onana amassed 33 league appearances along the way and became an important first-team player for the side, working hard in midfield and bagging one goal and two assists along the way.

His showings also led to the 21-year-old emerging as a real talent when compared to other players in his position across Europe. For example, the Belgian's battling led to a rate of 2.17 aerials won per 90 - which puts him in the top seven percent in his position for that category across the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues. In addition, his 2.60 tackles per 90 has him in the 77th percentile. It shows that he is prepared to fight for every ball in the centre of the field and isn't afraid to throw his body around and get stuck into play.

Having shone for Everton, there is now interest in his signature higher up the table too. Man United are one side that have added him to their wanted list but a fresh report today from reliable journalist Tavolieri has revealed that Chelsea have now held talks over a potential transfer.

The Blues have also got Onana on their radar and have "resumed discussions" over a move for the player. With Everton struggling in terms of their own finances and potentially able to generate a £55m fee from his sale, the Toffees could end up flogging the midfielder due to an ongoing FFP battle and an "urgent need for cash".

Tavolieri said: "Chelsea FC revives Amadou Onana's track! The Blues have resumed discussions for the Diables Rouges & shown a strong interest again. EFC player open to a departure from Everton FC who -in urgent needs of cash- wants to recover ~£55m in the deal. It's still going to move."

When does Onana's contract expire?

Onana has a deal with Everton that only expires in 2027 and whilst they would no doubt like to keep the midfielder, it seems that with all the interest in his services, he could exit the club this summer.

Any club that does sign him would be getting an "intelligent" player according to football journalist Josh Bunting, who added that the Belgian is "comfortable" with the ball and is also "strong in the dribble," while talent scout Jacek Kulig hailed his physicality as a player "dominant" in the air and "tenacious" in the tackle.

With Chelsea looking to rejuvenate their squad then, a deal for Onana could certainly boost their midfield if they sign Onana.