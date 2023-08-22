Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought Chelsea last year in a much-publicised process. The sense then was that the Blues would need to brace themselves for a very different era to that under Roman Abramovich.

Under Abramovich, Chelsea had initially spent unbelievable amounts of money to put themselves at football's top table. There was no expectation that anything like that could follow without his wealth.

And yet, things have actually been even crazier. Chelsea have broken the English transfer record twice in as many transfer windows, racking up record spending and completely changing their squad. And that's despite finishing 12th in the Premier League last season.

So what exactly have they done? Football FanCast has detailed every Chelsea transfer to date since Todd Boehly became chairman.

24 Denis Zakaria - £2.5m (loan)

Zakaria is Chelsea's cheapest signing to date - though, he wasn't a permanent one. The Blues brought him in on a season-long loan from Juventus but he never really became a regular.

The Athletic claims it cost them around £2.5m upfront and while there was an option to buy, Chelsea never looked like using it.

23 Gabriel Slonina - £8m

Chelsea signed teenage goalkeeper Slonina for £8m, per The Athletic, and immediately loaned him back to the MLS side. He did finally join up with the Blues in January but is yet to play a senior game for them. He'll now spend this season on loan with Belgian club Eupen. Still only 19, there's a long way to go with Slonina.

22 Joao Felix - £8.8m (loan)

The second, and final, loan deal on this list. Chelsea moved to sign Felix last January, paying £8.8m (The Guardian) to have him for only five months.

It was a surprising deal on the face of it but then, it wasn't long ago that the Portuguese playmaker was considered one of the best young players on the planet. He was decent enough at Chelsea, but not to a point where they'd fight to keep him permanently.

21 David Datro Fofana - £10m

Fofana arrived at a time when Chelsea desperately needed goals. He barely featured after joining, however, starting only one Premier League match and playing a total of 68 minutes in the top flight.

The Blues just didn't seem to rate him after the £10m transfer (BBC). He's now off on loan in Germany with Union Berlin where he'll hope to get back on track.

20 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - £10m plus Marcos Alonso

Aubameyang arrived from Barcelona to be the striker who scored the goals for Chelsea last season. However, it did not work out that way.

The former Arsenal star made only 15 Premier League appearances and scored just once - so no one was shocked when he left on a free this summer.

It was a strange deal to sign him, too, with Chelsea paying £10m plus full-back Marcos Alonso, says Sky Sports. Just one that didn't work at all.

19 Angelo - £12.95m

Angelo has had some hype around him for a while - and certain numbers show why. He's the youngest player in the history of Brazil's top flight, having debuted at 15, while he boasts well over 100 senior appearances at only 18.

Chelsea have an exciting one here, and it's no wonder they paid £12.95m to get him (The Athletic).

18 Andrey Santos - £18m

Santos is very highly rated in Brazil, having shone for Vasco as a teenager. It was enough that Chelsea paid £18m (BBC) to sign him in January - despite the fact he couldn't get a work permit.

Instead, the midfielder went back on loan to Vasco in March until rejoining the Blues this summer. Hopefully, we'll see what all the fuss is about soon.

17 Carney Chukwuemeka - £20m

Chukwuemeka was one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League as a teenager for Villa. Once he made it clear he wanted to leave, a race started for his signature.

Only Chelsea, though, were willing to meet the demands and paid £20m (Sky Sports) to sign him a year ago. It's one that's working out - Chukwuemeka looks like a real talent who's only improving.

16 Lesley Ugochukwu - £23.5m

Ugochukwu only has 47 senior appearances to his name but at 19, Chelsea liked what they saw. £23.5m (the BBC) snapped him up this summer and while it did look like he'd head out on loan, he's still with the Blues - and featured on the opening day.

Perhaps he'll force his way into their plans this season.

15 Robert Sanchez - £25m

It's Brighton's first appearance! Certainly not the last, though. Chelsea have a new No 1 this season after signing Sanchez from the Seagulls. The Guardian understands he cost them £25m - which could end up being great business.

He did end up losing his place last season but at 25, Sanchez may find a new start at Chelsea to be exactly what he needs.

14 Malo Gusto - £26.3m

Yet another young signing as Chelsea paid £26.3m (Sky Sports) to sign Gusto back in January - but they did immediately loan him back to Lyon for the rest of the campaign.

The 19-year-old is now with the Blues, though, and they'll hope he's the right player to cover Reece James at right-back. No easy task there, though.

13 Noni Madueke - £30m

Madueke was one of the most exciting forwards in the Eredivisie and Chelsea clearly felt he was too good to pass up. They paid £30m, per BBC Sport, to bring in the 20-year-old last January.

Madueke initially started games before dropping out of the XI for a month or two. He did force his way back in by the end, however, and got his first Premier League goal. Something to build on this season.

12 Nicolas Jackson - £31.8m

Jackson's 12 La Liga goals as a 21-year-old caught the eye last season. Several clubs were linked but, as is the way these days, Chelsea jumped to the head of the queue to snap him up.

They paid £31.8m to do that, says The Guardian, and initial signs are good. Jackson impressed against Liverpool, even without a goal.

11 Kalidou Koulibaly - £33m

There's no question that Koulibaly is the first major failure under the new ownership and possibly why signings since have been very different.

Chelsea paid £33m to sign the 31-year-old, says Sky Sports, but he never looked comfortable at the club and was miles away from the player he was at Napoli.

Koulibaly has already left the club, joining Al-Hilal this summer.

10 Benoit Badiashile - £35m

Badiashile essentially replaced Koulibaly at the club and is more in line with what Chelsea now want. He was only 21 when he arrived but had over 100 Ligue 1 games at centre-back and two caps for France.

At £35m (Sky Sports), he could end up being a real bargain. Currently, injured to start the season, there's little doubt that he'll be back in the mix shortly.

9 Axel Disasi - £38m

So Chelsea have spent a little over £70m to pair two young Monaco centre-backs together long-term. Disasi arrived this summer for £38m, per The Athletic, and while he doesn't quite boast the pedigree of Badiashile, he is slightly more experienced at 25.

A versatile player, too, who you'd imagine will be very useful for Mauricio Pochettino - certainly if his opening-day exploits are anything to go by.

8 Raheem Sterling - £50m

The star arrival of last summer, Sterling was to help usher in the new era at Chelsea. It just hasn't quite worked out that way. Sterling started very brightly but bagged just six Premier League goals all season.

Three of those came in the first month of the season, while the other three came after New Year - and were all against Nottingham Forest. For the £50m Chelsea paid (BBC) they haven't really seen a return.

7 Christopher Nkunku - £52m

Nkunku was really the most important signing this summer. Chelsea struggled horrendously to score goals last season but here they got a player who bagged 20 and 16 in each of his last Bundesliga campaigns.

£52m (Sky Sports) is a lot of cash but in terms of proven talent, the Blues haven't really don't better.

The only problem is that Nkunku has already picked up a long-term injury and will be out for months.

6 Romeo Lavia - £58m

It is impossible to explain everything around this transfer in one short paragraph.

The result here, though, is that Chelsea beat out Liverpool to sign one of the most exciting young midfielders around. £58m (BBC) for a Championship player is a lot of money, of course, but Lavia could end up being worth so much more.

He's a massive talent, and one Chelsea fans should be excited about.

5 Marc Cucurella - £63m

Now, to be fair, how this one ever reached £63m is anyone's guess. The Athletic mentions that price as including add-ons - but is it is unclear what those add-ons were. And in all likelihood, Cucurella hasn't met them.

It seemed like a sure thing, given Graham Potter had left Brighton for Chelsea and the left-back excelled under him. The Spaniard has struggled since arriving at Stamford Bridge, though, and feels miles behind Ben Chilwell.