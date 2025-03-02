Chelsea are expected to enter talks to sign an "unbelievable" £120m striker to replace Nicolas Jackson, amid growing fears that Arsenal will not be able to get a deal done, according to a report.

Striker needed at Stamford Bridge

Jackon's form at the start of the campaign may have gone some way to winning over Chelsea fans, with the Senegalese forward scoring nine Premier League goals before Christmas, but his form has since tailed off.

The 23-year-old was without a goal in eight league games prior to his hamstring injury, and it would be fair to say Christopher Nkunku hasn't fared a great deal better in his place, although the Frenchman returned to the scoresheet against Southampton.

Nkunku's long-term future at Stamford Bridge is also in doubt, so it is clear they will need to bring in a new top-level striker this summer, and they now have a target in mind.

According to a report from GiveMeSport, Chelsea are expected to enter negotiations for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak in the summer, with Enzo Maresca looking to bring in an upgrade on Jackson.

Isak is in high demand, with Arsenal and Liverpool also named as potential suitors, and the Blues are believed to be the Merseysiders' biggest rivals for his signature.