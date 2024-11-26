Chelsea are expected to make an imminent approach to sign a "super" Premier League player, with Stamford Bridge recruiters left impressed by his early-season form.

Maresca praises Nicolas Jackson after fine start to Chelsea season

Nicolas Jackson has been one of the club's success stories so far this campaign, following a difficult 2023/2024 season, when it was often questioned whether he was suitable to lead Chelsea's forward line.

The Senegal international is putting those doubts to bed with his excellent run of seven goals and three assists in all competitions, which has earned the faith of head coach Enzo Maresca, who favours Jackson over marquee forward Christopher Nkunku.

All seven of his strikes have come in the top flight, with the former Villarreal star scoring three in his last five games and opening the scoring against Leicester City over the weekend. "He’s doing very well," said Maresca on Jackson's stellar form.

"I’ve said many times since we started, he’s working hard on the ball and off the ball. He is making an effort to understand the way we want to play.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22

"Sometimes we use him almost as a midfielder, dropping. Sometimes we use him attacking behind, like against Brighton or even today. It depends a little bit on the game plan.

"We are very happy with Nico and the way he is playing on the ball, but especially the way he is playing off the ball, the way he is pressing. In this moment, we are very happy, and we are sure he is going to improve and do even better game after game."

However, regardless of Jackson's fine form, the west Londoners continue to monitor potential new strikers ahead of 2025.

Reliable journalist Simon Phillips, writing via his Substack, shared Chelsea's interest in Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap last month - suggesting that a January bid to sign the former Man City gem was possible as well.

Chelsea expected to make imminent approach for Ipswich Town star Liam Delap

Phillips has shared another update on their interest in the Englishman, amid his fantastic start to the season for Ipswich.

The reporter writes that he expects Chelsea to make an imminent enquiry for Delap "at the very least", with analysts and recruiters at the club said to be very impressed by the 21-year-old.

"I’ve now heard about our interest in Delap from THREE of my best sources, and that always means that the interest is more than legit," wrote Phillips.

"I expect Chelsea to soon make an enquiry at the very least.

"Sources have said that Joe Shields is pushing the interest and is a big fan of the player. As reported last week, his underlying data and numbers are incredible, and that is what Chelsea’s analysts and recruiters are looking at and are impressed by right now."

Called a "super talent" by BBC pundit Danny Murphy, Delap has scored six goals in his last 10 top-flight matches.