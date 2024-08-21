Chelsea are also expected to sign a £17 million player shortly, alongside the deal for Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea agree £46.3 million deal for Joao Felix

Earlier this week, and after lengthy transfer talks with Atletico, Chelsea made a breakthrough in their negotiations to sign Felix as an alternative to striker Samu Omorodion - with the latter's move to Stamford Bridge collapsing at the eleventh hour due to contractual issues (Sky Sports).

Before landing on Felix, Chelsea were meant to sign Omorodion for around £35 million with Conor Gallagher heading the other way as part of a transfer domino, but their botched deal for the striker resulted in the Blues midfielder being stuck in limbo.

Now, with Chelsea agreeing a £46.3 million move to re-sign Felix on a permanent deal instead, Atletico have found a new source of income to get Gallagher's signing over the line.

Joao Felix's loan spell at Chelsea - 2022/2023 Appearances 20 Goals 4 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1

The England international is now on his way to La Liga and Felix, who spent the second half of 2022/2023 on loan at Stamford Bridge, is coming the other way to Chelsea. The 24-year-old puts pen to paper on a six-year contract in west London, and reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that Felix's arrival could even be announced today.

The Portugal international's signing casts doubt on Raheem Sterling's future at Chelsea, with manager Enzo Maresca now having an array of wingers at his disposal.

Sterling was left out of Maresca's squad to face Man City last weekend, resulting in plenty of speculation linking the ex-Liverpool winger with a late-window exit. Maresca has reportedly told Sterling to consider leaving before the August 31 cut-off, as Felix is seemingly a ready-made replacement for the Englishman.

Chelsea expected to sign Mike Penders alongside Felix

According to The Athletic, Felix's imminent arrival isn't the only deal which Chelsea could announce shortly. Indeed, the outlet writes that Chelsea are also expected to sign goalkeeper Mike Penders from Genk, with other reports claiming that Todd Boehly and co agreed a £17 million move for the 19-year-old this month.

The teenage shot-stopper is one for the future but already carries a stellar reputation, even drawing comparisons to ex-star Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Penders will remain in the Jupiler Pro League this season to further his development, before formally linking up with the Chelsea squad in 2025.