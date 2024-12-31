Chelsea are actively exploring a January move for one Premier League star who they seriously admire, with Enzo Maresca's side looking to shore up a key position when the window officially opens tomorrow.

Chelsea suffer dip in Premier League form ahead of January

The west Londoners have suffered a slight dip in form over the last week and a half, dropping points at relegation-threatened Everton, tasting defeat at home to cross-town rivals Fulham and most recently losing 2-0 away to lowly Ipswich Town.

Goals from Chelsea transfer target Liam Delap and former player Omari Hutchison cemented what was an afternoon to forget for Maresca at Portmand Road, with the Blues slipping down to fourth and losing serious ground in the Premier League title race.

Maresca has always been adamant that Chelsea are not title-contenders this season, but supporters would've held some hope given their imperious form before December 22.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Crystal Palace (away) January 4 Bournemouth (home) January 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (home) February 3

"We expected this kind of moment during the season because we know that this kind of moment belongs to the football," said Maresca after Chelsea's defeat to Ipswich.

"It is almost impossible to have a season where you do not have a moment like now for us. But in the same time, not one of us in this room expected us to be where we are now. This means and shows that we are in the right direction, as I've said many times, but also shows that we are far from competing and consistency and to be there with the best teams in England.

"Again, I think we have to be satisfied where we are, but at the same time, we have to know we need to do many things better."

With January right around the corner, it is a chance for Maresca to plug potential holes in the squad, and the club are reliably believed to be chasing a new centre-back.

Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with a January exit, with Chelsea also considering Axel Disasi's sale next month. So, it could be a case of one in, one out at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea exploring January move for Bournemouth defender Illia Zarbarnyi

According to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, they could even bring in a central defender regardless of sales, and they have their eyes on Bournemouth star Illia Zabarnyi.

The Ukraine international has impressed under Andoni Iraola this campaign, with Chelsea thought to "really like" Zabarnyi as they explore a January move for him.

They also like his teammate, Dean Huijsen, but getting either one of them through the door next month will prove to be tricky. Zabarnyi's rumoured price tag is around £50 million, but Phillips writes that Chelsea are expected to make a January approach at the very least if they're given reason to believe he could be available.

As things stand, a centre-back is seen as the most likely incoming at Chelsea next month, and other positions like a new striker may have to wait until next summer.