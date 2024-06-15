Chelsea are looking to strike an Enzo Fernandez-like agreement, following a breakthrough in transfer talks for a player targeted by Bayern Munich.

Chelsea in early negotiations as busy summer window kicks off

Reliable transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has tipped Enzo Maresca's side to have a busy summer window, and that prediction has certainly come to fruition thus far.

Indeed, they kickstarted the window before it had even opened with the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, and Chelsea have been in constant talks with Aston Villa over a deal for young striker Jhon Duran.

“I think Chelsea are in active talks for Jhon Duran, and he has become a front-runner, which is no real surprise, because they nearly did a deal in January, and then Duran got injured," said journalist Ben Jacobs this week, backing multiple other reports.

Jhon Duran's best league games for Aston Villa last season Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool 8.36 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.48 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton 7.38 Man City 4-1 Aston Villa 6.90 Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley 6.80

"And, at that point, Duran was liking Chelsea posts, and that's a clear indication that the player would like the move. But it's not just the player that would like the move. Unai Emery doesn't see Duran as part of his plans, which is another crucial part of the jigsaw, and Chelsea will look to capitalise on that in, at the time of talking, ongoing talks to try and get a lower price.”

As well as Duran, Chelsea have been in contact with Crystal Palace over Michael Olise, and it is rumoured that players like Noni Madueke could be offered as makeweights in a potential deal for the 22-year-old.

The west Londoners are believed to be closing in on a move for Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian as well, which is a deal Chelsea think will be concluded in a matter of days, according to Romano.

Stamford Bridge chiefs appear hard at work, and now a crucial update has come to light over their move for Olise, who is also wanted by Bayern and Newcastle United.

Chelsea look to strike Enzo Fernandez-like deal for Olise

TEAMtalk says Olise has agreed to join Chelsea by striking terms, and they've made a "breakthrough" in talks in the last 48 hours.

Now, Chelsea chiefs are looking to strike a Fernandez-like deal for Olise, by forking out his £60 million release clause through structured payments. It would be similar to how they arranged to pay Fernandez's £107 million clause which they negotiated with Benfica, as suggested by TT.

It's added that Chelsea insiders see Olise as a "gamechanging" target, and one who would suit Maresca's system perfectly.