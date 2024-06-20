Having already secured the signature of Tosin Adarabioyo, the next position that Chelsea want to bolster is up front.

Nicolas Jackson is currently the first-choice centre forward, and he impressed with 14 Premier League goals in his first campaign, but he’s not exactly the reliable finisher that Todd Boehly desires.

The Blues had been heavily chasing Benjamin Sesko for the role, but he’s now staying at RB Leipzig after agreeing a new contract.

Therefore, alternatives are being drawn up, with one particular target not only being an upgrade on Jackson, but also being an even better player than Sesko.

Chelsea are desperate to sign a new centre forward

As per a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea have made Lois Openda a top target this summer.

It’s said that the Belgian is the exact profile the club wants to help guide them towards Champions League football, and ‘he ticks a lot of boxes.’

In the summer of 2025, it’s mentioned that a bid of £70m would be enough to secure his services, but that’s obviously in 12 months time.

However, it’s mentioned that a large figure this summer could tempt RB Leipzig into an early sale, but two top Premier League sides are also keeping an eye on him.

Why Openda would be the perfect striker for Chelsea

Ever since Openda netted 18 goals in 30 Eredivisie starts during the 2021/22 campaign for Vitesse, he’s simply gone from strength to strength.

A change of environment in the following season had no impact on his ability to score goals whatsoever, putting the ball in the back of the net 21 times in 29 starts for Lens in Ligue 1.

Last season, the 24-year-old was on the move once again, joining Leipzig in the Bundesliga, where he’s now cemented himself as one of the best goalscorers in recent years.

In the Bundesliga alone, the Red Devil started 33 matches, with his simply sensational goal record of 24 proving that he’s the definition of a pure finisher and a huge upgrade on Jackson.

Openda vs Sesko vs Jackson 23/24 League Stats Stats (per 90) Openda Sesko Jackson Goals 0.80 0.83 0.45 xG 0.74 0.45 0.60 Shots 3.94 2.77 2.57 Assists 0.23 0.12 0.16 Key passes 1.17 0.71 1.22 Progressive carries 2.57 1.24 2.25 Via FBref

However, as you can see from the table above, it’s not only goals that Openda provides; creativity is also a huge part of his game, as shown by his assists, key passes, and progressive carries which often lead to chances. He trumps Jackson and Sesko for every stat besides key passes, but even then there's only a small margin of difference.

On top of his goals, this is what makes the number 17 a much better option than Sesko, whose only aim is to score goals, which somewhat limits his ability to impact a match.

Furthermore, Sesko also plays for Leipzig, but when Marco Rose opted for a one-striker formation, Openda was often favoured over the Slovenian, who made just 17 league starts.

Crucially, the Chelse target has also already proved that he’s capable of performing against the very best in the Premier League, notably scoring a brace against Manchester City in the Champions League last season.

The reason for Openda being so influential against the Citizens is due to the former Lens ace being the master of causing chaos up front, with journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor mentioning that he’s "so smooth and skilful with the ball" while also having a "terrifying burst of acceleration."

Overall, the Belgian is one of the finest strikers in Europe right now, and given his track record of scoring goals, Chelsea must do all they can to sign the centre forward for Enzo Maresca.