This summer, Todd Boehly wants to take his Chelsea side to the next level and return to the Champions League.

Last campaign, Mauricio Pochettino failed to inspire enough improvement, finishing sixth in the Premier League, and now it’s Enzo Maresca’s turn.

Tosin Adarabioyo has already become a blue, and next on the list is a new centre forward.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a Chelsea centre-forward target who has the potential to be unstoppable in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s search for a new number nine

According to a report from BBC Sport, Chelsea have included Serhou Guirassy on their striker target list.

It’s said that the Blues are ‘admirers’ of the Stuttgart forward, who tore apart the Bundesliga last season.

The Guinea attacker has a £15m release clause that can be activated this summer, which is without doubt a bargain.

However, he’s not the only attacker that Chelsea are interested in, with Jhon Duran and Samuel Omorodion also in the mix.

Why Guirassy is far better than Duran and Omorodion

It’s fair to say that Guirassy has proven to be much better than the aforementioned duo, and given that Chelsea want a reliable goalscorer, he’d be by far the best option.

The 28-year-old has only been at Stuttgart for two campaigns, with his first one ending with a tally of 11 goals in the Bundesliga, but nobody would’ve expected what occurred last time around.

Rennes’ former striker helped his club finish second in the division despite starting just 25 matches, but his influence on the field was irreplaceable.

Over these starts, Guirassy netted an outstanding 28 goals and provided two assists, which was only fewer than a certain Harry Kane in Germany.

Guirassy vs Duran vs Omorodion 23/24 League Stats Stats (per 90) Guirassy Duran Omorodion Goals 1.14 0.95 0.41 xG 0.85 0.38 0.52 Shots 3.59 3.79 3.02 Key passes 2.16 0.76 0.81 Shot-creating actions 3.67 2.27 1.49 Progressive passes received 7.46 4.74 4.64 Touches 43.37 35.81 28.11 Via FBref

Firstly, his goal-scoring record absolutely speaks for itself, and that alone makes him a better signing than Duran and Omorodion already.

The number nine is the definition of a finisher, often taking his chances in front of goal, as shown by his xG to goal ratio.

Guirassy is a complete striker, and his style of play is often unpredictable in regards to the fact that he can hurt the opposition in many different ways, with journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor stating that within his approach “there’s flair, there’s movement, there’s skill and there’s power.”

That said, the right-footed ace is much more than just goals, with his overall play much more developed than the young duo, which is what makes him so “outrageous,” as dubbed by Stafford-Bloor.

Guirassy can receive the ball with his back to goal, link up play brilliantly, and even create chances for others, as shown by his progressive passes received, shot-creating actions, and his key passes.

On top of that, the 28-goal man would bring more experience to the young Chelsea attack, which may prove to be vital next season both domestically and in Europe.

In truth, there’s not really anything that Guirassy cannot do, and therefore, given he’d cost just £15m, Chelsea must opt for him over Duran and Omorodion any day of the week.