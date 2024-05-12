Chelsea are looking to sign a European winger who has been compared to Borussia Dortmund legend, Marco Reus.

Chelsea transfer rumours

It has been a rather disappointing 2023/24 season for the Blues so far. They missed out on winning the League Cup to a weak Liverpool side back in February and despite spending around £500m in the last two transfer windows, they are once again set to go another campaign without Champions League football - currently sitting 7th in the Premier League.

The Blues are on course to secure a place in the Europa League or Europa Conference League, but this is not the standard Chelsea have become accustomed to over the years and could well mean Todd Boehly whips out his wallet once again this summer, with a number of names already being tipped to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reportedly displayed interest in signing Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras. There has also been a suggestion this week that Chelsea could make an offer to sign £52m-rated Xavi Simons from Paris-Saint Germain this summer.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are said to be one of the English clubs lining up a summer swoop to sign Crystal Palace attacking midfielder, Michael Olise. There have also been reports that the Blues could offer up Raheem Sterling as part of a potential deal to land Olise.

With both Simons and Olise linked with a move to west London, it does appear as though Chelsea are keen to bring in further attacking reinforcements this summer. And now, a fresh name from outside of England is said to be of interest to the Blues.

Chelsea eye move for winger compared to Marco Reus

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have checked on the situation of Stuttgart’s 26-year-old German winger, Chris Fuhrich. The report adds that Fuhrich has a release clause of just over £25m, which may not be an issue for the big-spending Londoners.

However, it is understood that the winger, who has been compared to Marco Reus, sees it as a great advantage that Stuttgart will play in the Champions League next season, something that Chelsea will not be able to do.

German giants Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping tabs on Fuhrich, who has scored eight and assisted seven in 32 Bundesliga games so far this term.

Amid his impressive 2023/24 campaign, the 26-year-old has earned his first call-up to the German national team and high praise from a number of people. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic was asked about Fuhrich and his qualities earlier this season, to which he responded: "I've known Chris for a long time. We brought him to Dortmund's U16 back then. He was a little bit weak physically, but his qualities on the ball were always outstanding."

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß was also quick to highlight the versatility Fuhrich offers to a team: "Whether he's on the left or on the right, or in a one-on-one in the middle, he is very difficult to defend against. He has speed, is technically good and has good timing."