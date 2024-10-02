Chelsea are expected to address the centre-back position with a new signing in that area "very soon", with the club's transfer chiefs also setting their sights on an intriguing Brazilian target.

Enzo Maresca praised for early run of Chelsea form

New head coach Enzo Maresca has been widely praised for his start to life in the Stamford Bridge dugout, having transformed the mood around west London as Chelsea make a fine start to the 2024/2025 campaign.

The Blues boast four wins from their opening six Premier League matches so far, and have scored more goals than any other side in the division, including Man City. Maresca's arrival to replace Mauricio Pochettino caused a stir at first, especially considering the latter ended last campaign with just one loss in 15 top-flight games.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10

However, it now appears Todd Boehly and BlueCo are being rewarded for their decision to bring in Pep Guardiola's former understudy, who was backed in the summer transfer window with a £200 million spending spree on 13 new signings.

"I’m really happy with my form so far this season and I put a lot of that down to the gaffer," said Chelsea defender Levi Colwill in praise of Maresca.

"He’s given me a lot of confidence, and he’s put a lot of trust in me to play my football. He wants me to start attacks from the back and having that trust makes me feel a big part of how we want to play.

"I want to thank him for giving me the opportunities to play and for allowing me to play my football in the way I feel I’m good at. He’s always pushing me, and I’m really enjoy working under him."

Colwill has impressed Chelsea chiefs with his performances under Maresca so far. The Englishman has formed a solid understanding with Wesley Fofana at the heart of their backline, but according to reports, a new central defender could still come in.

Chelsea eye Robert Renan with centre-back signing expected "very soon"

Writing vis his Substack this week, journalist Simon Phillips has revealed the numerous targets on their shortlist, and one of them is Zenit St. Petersburg defender Robert Renan.

The Brazilian has a £22 million release clause in his Zenit deal but is currently out on loan at Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab, where he's made three league appearances so far.

It is believed Chelsea are eyeing Renan as a transfer option, with Phillips adding in the subheading of his piece that the centre-back area is "expected to be addressed very soon" as the recruitment team eye up South American solutions.

Renan was linked with a move to Arsenal in 2022, so it appears elite Premier League sides have long noticed the 20-year-old's ability.

"Observation made here from the lawn of the Neo Química Arena: Robert Renan has a lot of potential," said Brazilian journalist Rodrigo Fragoso two years ago.

"I really liked the posture of the Corinthians left-footed defender. He anticipates well, he's cold in the moves. Looks like he's going to make a very quality defender in the professional."