Since Todd Boehly took on ownership, Chelsea Football Club have become known as the big spenders of Europe. They have not been known to look for any bargains, choosing to spend big money instead.

The Blues have spent an extraordinary £1bn since the American took the reins of the club in May 2022.

Twice, Chelsea have broken the British transfer record. Firstly, when they signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £107m on transfer deadline day of the 2023 winter transfer window. They broke the previous record of £100m which Manchester City paid for Jack Grealish to sign the World Cup winner, who lifted the prestigious trophy just two months before his big move.

They then broke it again just months later in the summer transfer window. They eclipsed the deal to sign Fernandez by bringing Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge last August. The Ecuadorian international left Brighton to join Chelsea for £115m, after rejecting a move to Liverpool.

It is fair to say that the Blues have not exactly found any cheap deals since Boehly has been at the helm. The Fernandez and Caicedo deals are just two examples, but to have spent £1bn in 24 months tells you all you need to know. However, with that being said, they have recently been linked with one player who could be a cheap, and shrewd piece of business.

Chelsea target La Liga striker

The player in question here is Barcelona’s Spanish wonderkid striker Marc Guiu. The 18-year-old is a product of Barcelona’s esteemed La Masia academy and has impressed during his fleeting first-team appearances so far.

According to a report from reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are one club who are interested in signing Guiu this summer. The Blues are thought to be “exploring” a transfer for the youngster, who could depart his boyhood club.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side are not thought to be the only club interested in signing Guiu during the summer transfer window. Romano reports that German giants Bayern Munich are also “showing interest” in Guiu, as they look to find an understudy to first-choice centre-forward Harry Kane.

However, it is not clear if Barcelona will sell Guiu at this stage. Romano explains that the Catalan club hope to keep the exciting prospect at the club, and a new contract for the youngster will be “discussed” soon. However, interest is “now growing” in Guiu, and Chelsea are one of the clubs best placed to activate his £5m release clause.

Why Guiu would be a good signing

It was a La Liga debut to remember for Guiu on the 22nd of October last year when he came off the bench to score the winning goal against Athletic Club, at their temporary home Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

It was an 80th-minute winner from the teenage whiz, 33 seconds after coming on, to seal a 1-0 win and three points for Barca. During the game, he had just four touches and won two out of three ground duels, too, as per SofaScore.

In total, the youngster has played seven times for his boyhood club, all of which came last season, under Xavi who has now departed the club. He also scored in the Champions League against Royal Antwerp, although that was in a losing cause, with the Belgian side winning 3-2.

For the 18-year-old to have scored twice in 182 minutes, the equivalent of roughly two full 90-minute games is very impressive. It backs up what football talent scout Jacek Kulig said about him. Kulig described Guiu as a “natural born killer” who is an “incredibly dangerous player in the penalty area” during his exploits for Spain at the under-17 World Cup last year.

Should Chelsea add Guiu, who scored six goals in 16 games for Barcelona Atletic, to the ranks, he could well become the natural backup option to Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegalese striker had an impressive first season in the Premier League for the Blues, scoring 14 times in 35 games, as well as registering five assists. He was bettered by only Cole Palmer for the most goal involvements for Chelsea last season in the top flight.

Chelsea players with 10+ G/A in the Premier League 2023/24 Player Games G/A Cole Palmer 34 33 Nicolas Jackson 35 19 Raheem Sterling 31 12 Conor Gallagher 37 12 Stats from SofaScore

However, the Blues do not really have a natural understudy to Jackson. In his absence, Raheem Sterling led the line once, and so did Palmer on occasion. Christopher Nkunku was often injured last season, but he is also a candidate to play up front.

Should they sign Guiu, Chelsea would be adding a talented youngster to their squad, whilst also providing Jackson with an excellent understudy, thus not taking away from the overall plan of the team, without a natural centre-forward. It would also allow Guiu to develop his game without the pressure of being the first-choice number nine at Stamford Bridge.

For just £5m, the youngster could be an ideal option for Chelsea and would also help reign in their spending as they look to get a better-refined squad for Maresca as he approaches his first season as a Premier League manager.