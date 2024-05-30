It’s fair to say that under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s attack was fantastic on the whole.

The Blues netted 77 goals across the entire Premier League campaign, but a lot of those arrived thanks to the brilliance of Cole Palmer.

The number 20 netted 22 Premier League goals and provided 12 assists, which equates to having an influence on more than a third of Chelsea’s goals last term.

Unfortunately, he can’t continue to do it all by himself, hence why Todd Boehly is keen to sign another superstar this summer who’d be fantastic under the next Chelsea boss, Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea’s search for a new winger

According to reports from Spain, Chelsea are eyeing a move for former Leeds United winger Raphinha.

It’s reported that the Blues are one of two clubs that are interested in acquiring the Brazilian, with Aston Villa being the other.

Apparently, an offer of around £51m has been rejected from a Premier League club as Barcelona look to enhance their funds.

A report earlier this year from Sport mentioned that the Spanish giant would only be willing to let the attacker go for £85m, which could prove to be a difficult hurdle in Chelsea’s race for Raphinha.

Raphinha would thrive under Maresca

Since moving to Barcelona in the summer of 2022, Raphinha has often been in and out of the side, particularly this season, but that's still been enough to see him described as “one of the best players in the world” by his former manager Xavi.

The rise of wonderkid Lamine Yamal has forced the attacker down the pecking order slightly, but his influence on the side has been apparent, even when coming off the bench.

This campaign, the Brazilian has started just 17 La Liga games, with an average of 49 minutes per match, proving he’s no longer guaranteed a place in the starting lineup.

However, he still boasts an extremely impressive record, scoring ten goals and providing 13 assists in 37 appearances, with seven contributions in seven Champions League starts.

Raphinha vs Madueke 23/24 League Stats Stats Raphinha Madueke Starts 17 13 Goals 6 5 Assists 9 2 Big chances created 11 2 Shots (per game) 2.1 1.4 Key passes (per game) 1.5 0.9 Via Sofascore

As you can see from the table above, Raphinha brings so much to the table, with his overall play making him a huge threat and an upgrade on Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

Under Maresca, the 27-year-old would feature on the right wing, with the task of being a threat in the final third, while also working tirelessly defensively to prevent counterattacks.

This suits Raphinha down to a tee, who’s known for his relentless approach and never-ending store of energy, making 1.5 tackles per game during his final season in England.

The Barca winger will be instructed to stay high and wide, where he’ll look to cut inside and cause havoc, with his “amazing left foot" - as per football scout Jacek Kulig - proving rather dangerous indeed.

Furthermore, based on Leicester City’s wingers, Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's output from last season of 18 and 19 goal contributions, respectively, the Italian evidently knows how to get the best out of his forward options.

Raphinha has displayed versatility this season, operating on both flanks without any drop in performance whatsoever, which could enable Maresca to rotate his forward line much more easily, as well as allow for tactical flexibility.

Overall, signing Raphinha could really take Chelsea to the next level, and given that he fits the Maresca system perfectly, he could be a fantastic buy.