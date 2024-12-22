Turning their attention towards 2025 and dealing their London rivals a frustrating blow, Chelsea have now reportedly set their sights on signing an Arsenal prospect who could now leave the North London club.

Chelsea transfer news

After throwing transfers at the wall and seeing what sticks in the last couple of years, Todd Boehly seems to have finally got things right with Enzo Maresca and the several fresh who have arrived in the last year. The Blues' rise back into the Champions League places has arrived quicker than many believed was possible given where they found themselves last season, but Maresca has provided the calm among the storm to guide those at Stamford Bridge back towards success.

That doesn't mean the spending will end there, however. In fact, rumours over further reinforcements are already underway. Names such as Sverre Nypan and, to little surprise, Benjamin Sesko have already been mentioned ahead of 2025, with the Blues seemingly interested in the latter to sharpen their attacking options despite Nicolas Jackson's strong form.

When 2025 does arrive, meanwhile, it looks as though the London club are going to stick to the script by focusing on future stars. According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Boehly and Chelsea are now eyeing a move to sign Ayden Heaven from Arsenal, who recently rejected a contract offer from the Gunners and could now be heading for an Emirates exit in 2025.

Chelsea aren't the only club interested, either. The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are also reportedly plotting moves to sign the 18-year-old centre-back in what would deal their rivals a frustrating blow.

Heaven certainly wouldn't be the first player to cross the divide and join Chelsea from Arsenal, but that won't stand in the way of the headlines if he does complete such a move.

"Unique" Heaven is one for the future

Like many Chelsea arrivals across the last two years, Heaven would be one for the future rather than someone ready to make an instant impact. Boehly's plan seemingly centres around patience and hope that he has signed the next batch of Europe's next stars before they've even had their moments in the spotlight. That includes the likes of Aaron Anselmino and recent hat-trick hero Marc Guiu, who could yet be joined by Heaven.

The young Arsenal defender has already earned some impressive praise from the likes of Ben Mattinson. The analyst took a closer look at the rising star, before coming to the conclusion that he has a "unique" profile during the summer.

After losing Chido Obi-Martin to Manchester United a few months ago, Arsenal could now be dealt another academy blow if Chelsea come swooping in to land Heaven's signature.