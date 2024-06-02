After claiming a return to European Football ahead of the 2024/25 season, Chelsea are looking to further bolster their attacking ranks with the addition of a new centre forward.

Nicolas Jackson has done an admirable job during his first full campaign at Stamford Bridge, scoring 14 goals in 35 matches, including a hat-trick against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a convincing 4-1 victory.

Despite his respectable goalscoring record in 2023/24, the Senegalese forward also missed 24 big chances over the course of the campaign, the third highest in the division, ultimately restricting the Blues from a higher finish.

Regardless of Jackson’s form in the Premier League, a new striker has been on the club’s radar for some time, with the Blues hunting for a player that Jackson can learn from and ultimately develop as a centre-forward at Stamford Bridge.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is a name that has been continuously linked with a move to the Premier League, with the Italian side holding out for a fee in the region of potentially £102m for his signature.

However, in recent weeks a new name has been put into the mix, with the youngster having the potential to be the club’s focal point for the present but also many years ahead.

Chelsea eyeing Osimhen alternative this summer

According to journalist Ben Jacobs via GiveMeSport, Chelsea are “seriously in conversation” over the signing of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 20-year-old, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season has a £55m release clause in his contract, which has also caught the attention of fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United.

Sesko only joined the Bundesliga team from sister club RB Salzburg back in July 2023, after scoring 29 times in 79 games for the Austrian outfit.

In his first full season in one of Europe's top five leagues, the youngster has done an admirable job given his tender age - prompting interest from the aforementioned sides.

Given Chelsea’s crazy spending under Todd Boehly, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them spend big once more this summer, but the club desperately need to prioritise a move for the Slovenian international over Oshimen, with the youngster proving to be great value for his price tag which is nearly two times less than the Nigerian.

Why Sesko is the perfect Osimhen alternative

Whilst the Nigerian has scored just one more league goal than Sesko during the current campaign, that's the only aspect of his game he has outperformed the 20-year-old, with Sesko dominating in all-round play.

Despite scoring more goals, Osimhen trails the Slovenian for his conversion rate, with Napoli's talisman only converting 22% of his chances compared to Sesko's tally of 33%, as per Squawka.

Osimhen has also had to rely on penalties to boost his goalscoring record in 2023/24, scoring three penalties, with Sesko scoring two more non-penalty goals this season, leading scout Jacek Kulig to dub him as a "future icon".

Notwithstanding the fact the 20-year-old is more of an aerial threat, as demonstrated by his tally of 57% aerial duels won, he's also dominated the Nigerian with the ball at his feet, completing 6% more of the take-ons he's attempted this season.

Osimhen v Sesko in 2023/24 Statistics Osimhen Sesko Non-penalty goals 12 14 Conversion rate 22% 33% Take-on success 41% 46% Aerial duels won 45% 57% Possession lost 215 204 Offsides 35 12 Stats via Squawka

As represented in the table, Leipzig's "immense" striker, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been caught offside 23 times less than Osimhen - demonstrating that the youngster is more aware of his surroundings in comparison to the proven goalscorer.

Given the five-year age gap and near £50m difference in price tag, Chelsea should look to pursue a move for the Leipzig forward, with Sesko able to offer much more than the Napoli striker in terms of his all-round play and already looking like the complete package.

£55m in today’s market is a bargain for a player of his ability and potential, further bolstering the Blues’ goalscoring efforts and potentially helping their FFP battle further down the line.