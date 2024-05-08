The 2023/24 season has been a frustrating campaign for Chelsea, sitting in seventh in the table, on 54 points, having lost 11 games out of the 35 they've contested.

The Blues also remain trophyless this season, having suffered defeat in the Carabao Cup final in February against Liverpool, before falling at the semi-final stage against Manchester City in the FA Cup.

After such a disappointing term, it's understandable that questions are being asked about boss Mauricio Pochettino's future, with the club's league position not reflecting the £400m spent over the course of the last 12 months.

It's a difficult position to have to try and gel a bunch of new players and expect immediate success, but owner Todd Boehly expects progress after such hefty spending.

Despite impressive victories against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the last week, the writing might already be on the wall for the Argentinian, with the club targeting a shock move for one of their former managers this summer.

Chelsea interested in shock move for former boss

After securing the club's second Champions League trophy, Thomas Tuchel cemented himself in Chelsea history - joining Roberto Di Matteo as the only two managers to win the European Cup for the club.

However, he was controversially dismissed back in September 2022, with the Blues rapidly declining after the German's departure - failing to secure any European football since he left Stamford Bridge.

Managers such as Graham Potter and Pochettino have tried to fill the void but failed, with the Blues potentially set for a reunion with their former boss this summer.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that he has two options ahead of next season after his departure from Bayern Munich, with Chelsea and Manchester United two of the potential destinations for the 50-year-old.

The Sky Germany reporter claims that Tuchel's in "loose contact" with the Red Devils ahead of the campaign, but remains fully focused on ending the season on a higher with Bayern, with a move back to Stamford Bridge still a possibility.

With Tuchel departing Munich at the end of the season, Boehly and co should be doing all they can to convince the former boss to return to the club, with the German a clear upgrade on Pochettino.

Why Tuchel would be an upgrade on Pochettino

Whilst the duo both operate with a traditional 4-2-3-1 system, it's clear from stats over the past couple of seasons that Tuchel would be a better fit for the Blues than their current manager.

When comparing the pair's points per game in 2023/24, the Bayern Munich boss clears the Argentinian, averaging 2.16 PPG, in comparison to Poch's measly total of just 1.54.

It's easier to say that the Bundesliga is a lower quality division than the Premier League, but during his time as Blues boss, the "crazy" Tuchel, as dubbed by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, also averaged a higher win percentage than the current boss, with his 63%, 13% higher than Pochettino - who can only muster 50% during his first season at the club.

Poch v Tuchel stats in 23/24 and at Chelsea Statistics Poch Tuchel PPG (23/24) 1.54 2.16 Win percentage (Chelsea) 50% 63% Trophies won (Chelsea) 0 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

In his 18-month stint in England, the German also managed to win more trophies, whilst operating on a much smaller budget than his fellow manager, with Tuchel making a huge impact at the club despite his relatively brief spell in London.

Despite firing him over a year ago, the club need to push hard and make a bold call to re-hire Tuchel, with his system suiting the current crop of players, subsequently allowing the club to push for a return to European football and battle for more trophies after a couple of years drought.