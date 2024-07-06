Chelsea’s massive spending under Todd Boehly doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, with the club still desperately wanting to build on last season’s sixth-placed Premier League finish.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has already arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer, joining new boss Enzo Maresca from their time together at Leicester City last season where the pair claimed the Championship title.

However, more needs to be done to bolster the ranks, with the Italian keen on further adding to his squad - as demonstrated by the links with Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan is also subject to interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United, with either side needing to fork out €100m (£84.5m) for his signature this summer.

Araujo isn’t the only player who’s been targeted by the two sides, joining one other talent who’s caught the eye of Maresca and Erik ten Hag.

Chelsea interested in signing £35m talent this summer

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have scouted Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez as a potential option at left-back for next season.

The Hungarian, who has featured at Euro 2024 for his nation, has also previously attracted interest from Manchester United, with neither side yet to make an official move for the 20-year-old.

Kerkez, who joined the Cherries for £15m last summer, made 33 appearances in the Premier League last campaign, settling straight into life in England’s top flight.

Jacobs confirmed that Bournemouth are reluctant to part ways with their talented youngster and value him at around the £35m mark - a tempting price for Maresca’s side.

He fits perfectly into Boehly’s current recruitment, signing talented youngsters with huge potential, with Kerkez’s talents potentially allowing one current Blues player to realise his potential next season.

Why Kerkez could finally ignite Mudryk’s Chelsea career

Winger Mykhailo Mudryk joined Chelsea for a staggering £88.5m back in January 2023, arriving with huge potential following his time at Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, his time in London has been anything but successful, scoring just seven goals in his 58 appearances for the club since his big-money transfer.

He’s looked unsettled at times, failing to make a huge impact on games, but should Kerkez arrive at Stamford Bridge, the Ukrainian international could seriously reap the rewards and start to look like the player Boehly signed 18 months ago.

With the Hungarian being a full-back, his main responsibility is to regain possession for his team, a role at which he excelled at last season, winning an average of 2.2 tackles per game in the Premier League.

The "incredible" Kerkez, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, also demonstrated his defensive qualities by making 0.9 interceptions per 90 alongside 1.4 blocks - helping Antonio Iraola’s side record a 12th-placed finish.

Milos Kerkez's stats in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 33 Goals and assists 1 Progressive passes per 90 2 Progressive carries per 90 2.1 Tackles per 90 2.2 Interceptions per 90 0.9 Blocks per 90 1.4 Stats via FBref

However, he’s also impressed with his aggressive nature in attacking, completing an average of two progressive passes per 90, as well as 2.1 progressive carries - demonstrating his desire to get forward at every opportunity.

His direct playstyle sees him overlap the wideman on the left-hand side, a feature of his play that could aid Mudryk who likes to drift inside onto his favoured right foot.

The Ukrainian simply hasn’t done enough to provide value for money since his move to the club, with the upcoming season crucial in his

development at Stanford Bridge.

Injuries to Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell have hampered his progress, with Mudryk unable to strike a solid partnership down that side of Chelsea’s attack.

However, should Kerkez arrive at the club, it could be the springboard for the 23-year-old to succeed at the club, whilst the club can finally solve the left-back role that has caused them no end of issues in recent times.